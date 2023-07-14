Saquon Barkley franchise tag update: What does Barkley adding CAA to negotiating team mean?

Saquon Barkley adding Creative Artists Agency (CAA) to his negotiating team as he tries to reach a long-term contract agreement with the New York Giants is an interesting twist.

What Barkley did not do is switch agents. He is still represented by Roc Nation, with Kim Miale as his representative. What Barkley has done is add CAA, which other reports have said has handled his marketing since he entered the NFL, to the group negotiating a deal with the Giants. The NFLPA database lists Ed Berry as Barkley’s CAA rep.

This type of move is not unheard of. Remember that Giants quarterback Daniel Jones switched from CAA to Athletes First this offseason right as negotiations with the Giants for his long-term deal were about to begin.

Leonard: Be surprising if Giants, Saquon Barkley didn’t reach a deal

Pat Leonard of the Daily News says “it’s hard to believe” the Giants and Barkley won’t find a compromise by Monday’s deadline.

It should be as simple as this: getting Barkley to around $13 million per year with at least $22.2 million total guaranteed. Barkley consistently has expressed frustration with the perception that he has already turned down that type of deal. He has not. The guaranteed money hasn’t reached the $22.2 million level that he would make if he played on consecutive franchise tags in 2023 and 2024. If per-game roster bonuses are included, that’s another hedge by a team against a player’s injury history and future availability, as well. One of the biggest threats to a deal getting done, and one of the most interesting subplots to this standoff, is that the conflict has gotten personal. That has ratcheted up the tension.

Saquon Barkley Giants contract saga seems headed for holdout

Paul Schwartz of the New York Post thinks a Barkley holdout is on the horizon.