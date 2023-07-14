Giants news, 7/14: Saquon Barkley, Darren Waller, Evan Neal, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!
Saquon Barkley contract talks: Giants’ best offer reportedly $19.5M
The best offer the New York Giants have made to running back Saquon Barkley has included $19.5 million in guaranteed money, per Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post.
That is below the $22.2 million Barkley would net by signing the franchise tag for running backs this year and next, a number CBS Sports salary cap analyst Joel Corry, a former high-profile sports agent, told the ‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast nearly two months ago was the starting point for the five year vet.
If Dunleavy’s numbers are accurate, and Big Blue View has no reason to doubt them, we know why Barkley has rejected previous offers. He is never signing a multi-year deal at that number.
Other Giant observations
The Inside Story of Why the Las Vegas Raiders Traded Darren Waller | ProFootballNetwork.com
According to Pro Football Network Insider Adam Caplan, the Raiders became “wary of Waller missing significant time over the last two seasons.” Waller, 30, has missed 14 games since 2021.
The Raiders did not have any off-field concerns about Waller, per Caplan. Instead, as a pro personnel source noted, teams prefer to move on from players a year too early rather than a year too late.
Giants logo is on the 50-yard line for the first time in the team’s history
First look at our new 50 pic.twitter.com/qlwOgxCiBt— New York Giants (@Giants) July 13, 2023
NY Giants training camp 2023: Ranking the Top 12 players | The Record
The Giants are counting on RT Evan Neal to make a leap in his second season, similar to the way Andrew Thomas found his groove and shook off those bust labels one play at a time. If Neal delivers on the right side - and make no mistake, he’s going to have to do that against talented fronts, especially in the NFC East - there’s reason to believe the offense will benefit immensely.
Consummate Canton: Each NFL Team’s Best Hall Of Famer | The 33rd Team
Another team with a fascinatingly deep history of stars, none more celestial than Lawrence Taylor. If Deacon Jones invented the sack, LT refined it with the strip-sack, using that arm chop to not only knock loose the ball from quarterbacks but recovering it. A do-everything linebacker, Taylor outdid Jones by actually winning MVP honors in 1986, a Super Bowl year for New York. He established the prototype for the modern-day LB/edge rusher, too.
Eli Manning and Daniel Jones dropped by Westhampton Beach High School last weekend
How many kids get run routes on a pressed Eli Manning and catch passes from the starting NY Giants QB Daniel Jones? @KMaherNews12 @Gregg_Sarra @NYSPHSAA @nyshsfca @SectXISuffolk @D3Suff_Football @LIBasketball23 @LIBLITZ @longislandfb pic.twitter.com/LRFQUOMok3— Bryan Schaumloffel (@CoachSchaum) July 9, 2023
Former Giants TE to join NBC Sports’ Big Ten broadcast crew | NJ.com
It didn’t take long for Kyle Rudolph to pivot from Pro Bowl tight end to football broadcaster. After 12 years in the NFL - 10 with the Vikings and one each with the Giants and Buccaneers - he’s ready to join NBC Sports’ Big Ten broadcast crew.
