Giants news, 7/14: Saquon Barkley, Darren Waller, Evan Neal, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

The best offer the New York Giants have made to running back Saquon Barkley has included $19.5 million in guaranteed money, per Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post.

That is below the $22.2 million Barkley would net by signing the franchise tag for running backs this year and next, a number CBS Sports salary cap analyst Joel Corry, a former high-profile sports agent, told the ‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast nearly two months ago was the starting point for the five year vet.

If Dunleavy’s numbers are accurate, and Big Blue View has no reason to doubt them, we know why Barkley has rejected previous offers. He is never signing a multi-year deal at that number.

More from Big Blue View

Other Giant observations

According to Pro Football Network Insider Adam Caplan, the Raiders became “wary of Waller missing significant time over the last two seasons.” Waller, 30, has missed 14 games since 2021.

The Raiders did not have any off-field concerns about Waller, per Caplan. Instead, as a pro personnel source noted, teams prefer to move on from players a year too early rather than a year too late.

Giants logo is on the 50-yard line for the first time in the team’s history

First look at our new 50 pic.twitter.com/qlwOgxCiBt — New York Giants (@Giants) July 13, 2023

The Giants are counting on RT Evan Neal to make a leap in his second season, similar to the way Andrew Thomas found his groove and shook off those bust labels one play at a time. If Neal delivers on the right side - and make no mistake, he’s going to have to do that against talented fronts, especially in the NFC East - there’s reason to believe the offense will benefit immensely.

Another team with a fascinatingly deep history of stars, none more celestial than Lawrence Taylor. If Deacon Jones invented the sack, LT refined it with the strip-sack, using that arm chop to not only knock loose the ball from quarterbacks but recovering it. A do-everything linebacker, Taylor outdid Jones by actually winning MVP honors in 1986, a Super Bowl year for New York. He established the prototype for the modern-day LB/edge rusher, too.

Eli Manning and Daniel Jones dropped by Westhampton Beach High School last weekend

It didn’t take long for Kyle Rudolph to pivot from Pro Bowl tight end to football broadcaster. After 12 years in the NFL - 10 with the Vikings and one each with the Giants and Buccaneers - he’s ready to join NBC Sports’ Big Ten broadcast crew.

Around the league

Jets, star DT Quinnen Williams reportedly reach $96M deal | ESPN.com

Patrick Mahomes: Kadarius Toney can be one of the best receivers in this league | Pro Football Talk

Commanders sale: Serious legal issues related to Jon Gruden lawsuit ‘threaten to complicate’ deal | CBSSports.com

Eagles’ Dallas Goedert: Jalen Hurts is top-two quarterback in NFL | NFL.com

Former Georgia staffer sues school, Eagles’ Jalen Carter | ESPN.com

Eagles offseason wrap: Will key departures hinder Super Bowl hopes? | FOX Sports

Lions GM Brad Holmes: Jahmyr Gibbs is 'special weapon' like Faulk, McCaffrey | NFL.com

Why star NFL running backs have been devalued: What’s next | ESPN.com

Biggest Winners and Losers of 2023 NFL Offseason | Bleacher Report

Bills training staff receives Pat Tillman Award in honor of life-saving efforts for Damar Hamlin | NFL.com

Bill Belichick's friends fear Patriots head coach is on the hot seat entering 2023 | CBSSports.com

Roger Goodell’s goal of $25 billion in annual revenue keeps getting closer | Pro Football Talk

BBV mailbag

Have a Giants-related question? E-mail it to bigblueview@gmail.com and it might be featured in our weekly mailbag.

BBV podcast

You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View radio from the show’s home page

BBV YouTube

You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View YouTube from the show’s home page

BBV on Twitter: Follow @BigBlueView

Ed Valentine: Follow @Valentine_Ed

BBV on Facebook: Click here to like the Big Blue View Facebook page

BBV on YouTube: Subscribe to the Big Blue View YouTube channel

BBV on Instagram: Click here to follow our Instagram page

BBV podcasts: Click here to subscribe to BBV Radio