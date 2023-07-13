Giants news, 7/13: Saquon Barkley, Tom Coughlin, Isaiah Hodgins, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

The rumors flew fast and furious on Wednesday. Barkley might sit out training camp if a long-term contract agreement isn’t reached by Monday’s deadline. Barkley turned down $26 million guaranteed money, which he took to Twitter to deny.

Check out all of our continue coverage of the Barkley contract drams.

More from Big Blue View

Other Giant observations

It is clear as day at how much the Giants depend on Barkley, and why the star running back has an upper hand in asking for more money. Just ask Daniel Jones how much better of a quarterback he is when Barkley is on the field. Jones has 44 passing touchdowns and 17 interceptions in games Barkley plays, along with a 91.4 passer rating. He has 16 touchdowns and 17 interceptions in games Barkley doesn’t play (77.3 rating).

Anyone who watched the Giants without CB Adoree’ Jackson saw first-hand his importance to the lineup. The question is whether Jackson’s ceiling can get high enough to lift an entire defense, given significant pieces in other areas that will be on the list ahead of him. He’s also going to have to prove he can stay healthy and avoid some of the freak injuries that have derailed his ascension.

Three Giants last year did not miss a tackle

You shall not pass pic.twitter.com/5lKgcVq2ks — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) July 11, 2023

Making WR Isaiah Hodgins’ breakout performance (eight catches, 105 yards, one touchdown) in the Giants’ playoff win over the Vikings more impressive is that he badly sprained his ankle in practice two days before the game. Hodgins missed the team’s walk-through the day before the game to get treatment, which continued into the hours leading up to the game. The ankle was such a concern that Hodgins told Slayton they would need to switch sides if a play required Hodgins to plant hard off of his right foot. Despite that, Hodgins torched future Hall of Fame cornerback Patrick Peterson to help lead the Giants to a 31-24 victory.

Deonte Banks, their first-round pick, will be given every opportunity to win a starting job at cornerback, and John Michael Schmitz, drafted No. 57 overall, is expected to earn the starting center job on the offensive line for the New York Giants.

“In my mind I kept saying, I’ve never coached in that league, but I do know they can’t touch you after five [yards],” Golesh said about the NFL’s illegal contact rule that doesn’t exist in college. “That guy’s going to be an even better NFL receiver because if [the Giants] can help get him off the line, he’ll be able to go get open against anybody in that league.”

Tier 2: The growing contenders

Detroit Lions, Seattle Seahawks, New York Giants. Two of these three were surprise 2022 playoff teams, and the other is angling to snap a six-year streak of non-postseason action.

Let's start with the Giants: it's still unclear whether QB Daniel Jones has the help or wherewithal to stretch the field as a passer, but if Brian Daboll can guide a road playoff win with last year's makeshift setup, adding vets like Darren Waller and Parris Campbell shouldn't hurt. With underrated, ascending youth on both sides of the line, they should at least be scrappy again.

Henry Hynoski played four seasons with the New York Giants and helped them win Super Bowl 46, but his newest challenge might end up being tougher than that: handling high schoolers in the classroom. That is the assignment the newest high school principal at Southern Columbia Area School District in Catawissa, Pa., embraces.

Around the league

