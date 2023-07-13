Can DL Kobe Smith find NFL home with Giants?

This offseason, the New York Giants attempted to beef up the weakest part of their team in 2022, their run defense. They signed Rakeem Nunez-Roches in the first wave of free agency, added A’Shawn Robinson a little later, and drafted Jordon Riley for good measure. Another depth addition was interior defensive lineman Kobe Smith, who has spent time on NFL practice squads but has never been active for a game.

Does he have a shot of breaking that trend with the Giants?

By the numbers

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 300

Age: 25

Position: Defensive tackle

Experience: 0

Contract: One-year, $750,000 deal | 2023 cap hit: $750,000

Career to date

Smith played college ball at South Carolina from 2016-19. He compiled 84 total tackles, seven for loss, and two sacks in 35 games. He went undrafted in 2020 and signed with the Titans as a free agent. He did not make the team and was signed to their practice squad, only to be released shortly thereafter. He then spent time on the Buccaneers, Eagles, and Falcons practice squads over the next few seasons.

In 2023, Smith signed with the San Antonio Brahmas of the XFL. He appeared in three games, recording seven combined tackles, two for loss, and half a sack. He was then placed on the reserve list at the end of March.

2023 outlook

Smith joins a Giants defensive line room that includes Dexter Lawrence, Leonard Williams, Nuñez-Roches, Robinson, Riley, D.J. Davidson, Ryder Anderson, and Vernon Butler. His chances of making the roster do not seem all that high given his previous track record, but a practice squad slot is not out of the question.