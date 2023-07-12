Tom Coughlin among 6 Giants Hall of Fame semifinalists

Tom Coughlin, winner of two Super Bowls as head coach of the New York Giants, was named a semifinalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024 on Wednesday.

Coughlin was one of six men with significant ties to the Giants via either being a player or the team’s head coach to reach the semifinal round of consideration. The others were former coach Dan Reeves, and players Charlie Conerly, Carl Banks, Morten Anderson and Everson Walls.

The four players were selected to advance to the next round by the Hall of Fame’s seniors committee.

Coughlin won two Super Bowls while coaching the Giants from 2004-2015, capping off the 2007 and 2011 seasons with Super Bowl victories over the New England Patriots. Only Steve Owen, who coached the team for 23 years, had a longer tenure as head coach than Coughlin.

Coughlin’s career record was 102-90 in the regular season and 8-3 in the playoffs.

In addition, Coughlin was the first coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, who began play in 1995. Under Coughlin, the Jaguars were the most successful expansion team in NFL history. Coughlin compiled a 68-60 regular season record (.531), plus a 4-4 mark in the playoffs, including those two trips to the AFC Championship Game. The Jaguars made the playoffs every year from 1996-99, the only expansion team in history to earn four postseason berths in its first five seasons.

Coughlin’s 20-year record was 182-157 (.537). The 182 victories are the 12th-highest total in NFL history.

Reeves, who died on New Year’s Day of 2022, coached the Giants from 1993-96. He also coached the Denver Broncos and Atlanta Falcons. His overall record was 201-174-2 (.536) and he ranks ninth among NFL coaches in career victories.

Reeves won four conference championships in 23 seasons and was a two-time AP NFL Coach of the Year, including in 1993 with the Giants.

In four Giants seasons, Reeves was 31-33 in the regular season and 1-1 in the postseason.

The respective selection committees now will consider the candidates and vote to send 12 seniors and 12 coach/contributors through to the next stage. The results of those reduction votes will be announced July 27.

Coach/contributor committee members will meet Aug. 15 to select one coach or contributor for final consideration for the Class of 2024.

The seniors committee will meet Aug. 22 and may select up to three seniors for final consideration as members of the Hall’s 2023 class.