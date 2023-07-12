Saquon Barkley contract update: Could it be ‘See you in September’ for Barkley?

Saquon Barkley could skip all of training camp and his Week 1 availability against the Dallas Cowboys could be in “serious question” if a long-term deal with the New York Giants isn’t reached by Monday’s deadline, according to ESPN’s Dianna Russini.

The Giants placed the franchise tag, worth $10.091 million on Barkley. The two sides have been working to reach a long-term deal. Without one, Barkley’s choices would be sign the tag and play or don’t sign the tag and sit out. If Barkley does not sign the tag he would have until Nov. 14 (the Tuesday after Week 10’s games) to sign a one-year deal. Otherwise, he would miss the entire 2023 season.

Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post concurred with Russini’s reporting. He tweeted:

“As I’ve been saying all along, my informed belief is no deal by Monday means ‘See you in September.’

Barkley has said he is looking for “respect” from the Giants, not a market-shattering deal. He has turned down a pair of offers from the Giants reported to be worth $12.5 million or more annually. From the end of the 2022 season Barkley has been steadfast that no player wants to franchise tagged.

Russini reported that the sides “remain at a stalemate.”

A major sticking point between the Giants and Barkley has been thought to be guaranteed money. If the Giants were to franchise tag Barkley both this year and next, that would be slightly more than $22 million in guaranteed money. CBS Sports cap analyst Joel Corry, a former sports agent, told the ‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast that the Giants have to give Barkley at least that much in guaranteed money to get a deal done.

Corry wrote recently that a four-year deal including roughly $27 million in guaranteed money might be the sweet spot to reach a deal. Such a deal would total more than $50 million.

I have always believed there is virtually no chance Barkley would sit out the season, walking away from $10 million. Would he sit out training camp? If he doesn’t reach a deal by Monday or sign the tag before camp he would not be obligated to attend since he would not have a signed contract.

That, then, has to be considered a legitimate possibility.

