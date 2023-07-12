Giants news, 7/12: Kadarius Toney, Mike Kafka, Darius Slayton, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

BBV's Ed Valentine has had enough of the team's former first round pick's diatribe against the Giants organization and its fans.

"Every time he goes on these silly, immature (rants)...all I know is the Giants are better off without him, and Toney isn’t worth wasting any more time on."

Here is Ed's video monologue bidding a final farewell to Toney:

More from Big Blue View

Other Giant observations

FOX’s Ralph Vacchiano writes while the receiving corps has is mostly depth, it doesn’t have is top-end talent. None of their top 7 receivers would be one of the two starters on most other teams in the league. It is a small corps that has plenty of potential speed, but plenty of injury history as well.

If everything works out perfectly — and if everyone is healthy — the group is good. Shepard and Robinson can be a capable duo in the slot. Hyatt has deep-threat potential. Campbell and Slayton are reliable options. None of them, though, are going to the Pro Bowl. It’s hard to imagine any of them getting to 1,000 yards.

New York Giants’ Graham Gano only trails Baltimore’s Justin Tucker as the NFL’s best kicker

INTERESTING: Former Jacksonville #Jaguars standout kicker Matthew Wright is 15 best kickers in the league since 2013, according to a graphic from @PFF_Moo of @PFF.



If you take kickers on their first 46 attempts only 6x Pro Bowler Justin Tucker, Dustin Hopkins, and KC standout… pic.twitter.com/KFnvLFcLxY — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) July 10, 2023

​​OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux’s rookie season featured flashes of the talent that compelled the Giants to use the fifth pick in the 2022 draft on the outside linebacker. The hope is that Thibodeaux can build off his potential to become a game-wrecking presence off the edge. His advanced metrics as a pass rusher ranked much higher than his four sacks last season, so there’s reason to believe Thibodeaux will make a greater impact in Year 2 when he converts pressures into game-changing plays.

Schmitz is quickly earning the trust of his veteran teammates, most notably his quarterback, Daniel Jones, but also the offensive line of which he must gain command on game day in order to lead as a 24-year-old rookie. Schmitz is being primed to start for the Giants, and besides the physical traits and intangibles he possesses, he has impressed with his mind.

The Giants have nine camp days that the public can come and watch

If Barkley signs a multiyear extension before Monday’s deadline, the franchise tag — one per team per year — will be available as an option for the Giants to use to keep McKinney in 2024.

If negotiations stall out and Barkley is forced to play this season on the $10.1 million franchise tag, then the possibility remains that he will be tagged again next offseason at the cost of $12.1 million and thus McKinney would reach free agency sooner.

How the off field view of Saquon Barkley plays into the negotiations

"They love to have those players in the building and preferably #Giants for life if possible."



Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) on what he expects may happen with Saquon Barkley and New York #NYGiants pic.twitter.com/Uz4rkw4N3f — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) July 11, 2023

“I believe they’ll come up with a deal before Monday,” Boomer said. “I just feel like he’s gonna end up exhausting everything, and is gonna have to take the money. Take the deal the Giants have on the table. I’ve heard it may possibly be up to $14 million.”

At 13 overall, Brian Daboll lands in the Tier 3: Good But Not Great

After helping transform Josh Allen from a raw prospect into one of the best quarterbacks in the game, Brian Daboll took a bad quarterback in Daniel Jones and turned him into a below-average one. Daboll is always going to be an offensive-minded coach, but the Giants were not as good as their record last year. If Daboll can do the impossible twice, then he’ll soar up the ranks of NFL head coaches.

Around the league

Alvin Kamara pleads no contest to misdemeanor charge | Pro Football Talk

No players selected in 2023 NFL supplemental draft | NFL.com

49ers' Deebo Samuel hangs up on radio interview when asked about NFC Championship Game loss to Eagles | CBSSports.com

Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, Josh Allen even atop NFL MVP odds. But where’s Jalen Hurts? | The Athletic

Andy Reid had one request for Patrick Mahomes before giving Chiefs star QB the OK to take part in docuseries | CBSSports.com

Lions rookie QB Hendon Hooker (ACL) ‘progressing really well’ ahead of training camp | NFL.com

Joe Burrow on Ja'Marr Chase: You won't be a great team if your best players aren't close | Pro Football Talk

Vikings' Justin Jefferson ranks the NFL's top five quarterbacks and leaves off his own QB | CBSSports.com

Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown still keeps notebook of 16 WRs drafted before him | NFL.com

Yetur Gross-Matos: Position change has been “a breath of fresh air” | Pro Football Talk

Defensive player primed for bigger roles in 2023: Kyle Hamilton, Nakobe Dean and more | PFF

BBV mailbag

Have a Giants-related question? E-mail it to bigblueview@gmail.com and it might be featured in our weekly mailbag.

BBV podcast

You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View radio from the show’s home page

BBV YouTube

You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View YouTube from the show’s home page

BBV on Twitter: Follow @BigBlueView

Ed Valentine: Follow @Valentine_Ed

BBV on Facebook: Click here to like the Big Blue View Facebook page

BBV on YouTube: Subscribe to the Big Blue View YouTube channel

BBV on Instagram: Click here to follow our Instagram page

BBV podcasts: Click here to subscribe to BBV Radio