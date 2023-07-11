Giants news, 7/11: Sterling Shepard, LeBron James, Darren Waller, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Even when tight end Darren Waller was able to play last season he was averaging just 3.1 receptions and 43.1 yards per game. He was showing signs of decline in 2021, averaging just 7.2 yards per target. The signs of decline have been there for two years. If the Giants think they are getting the player that posted back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in 2019 and 2020 they are going to be disappointed.

When he’s been healthy, Darren Waller’s been one of the game’s best tight ends. But availability has been an issue, and he remains the NFL’s highest-paid tight end at $17M per year. Offloaded by the Raiders, Waller is the biggest name in New York’s restocked pass-catching group, meaning everyone in that building expects — needs — him to help Daniel Jones keep growing as the QB.

LeBron James expecting big year from new Giant

The King showing love to #Giants WR Parris Campbell



Campbell & LeBron grew up in the same city and both went to St. Vincent-St. Mary in Akron.



Same city.

Same goal.

Greatness.@KingJames @PCampbell21 pic.twitter.com/9n7pD4ZDJa — The Athletes Plug (@TheAthletesPlug) July 9, 2023

Okereke's presence should stop the carousel for Big Blue going all the way back to a banged-up Jon Beason and unproven starters in the middle such as Uani Unga. This is a team that has been searching for a playmaker at off-ball linebacker for a decade-plus. And Okereke possesses the necessary speed and explosiveness to excel in both run and pass defense behind a line that features Dexter Lawrence and Leonard Williams. Okereke showed great lateral quickness this spring in coverage, including on one play in 7-on-7 in particular when he made a diving deflection of a Daniel Jones pass intended for Darren Waller.

Jeff Diamond, former Vikings GM and former Tennessee Titans President, comments it will be extremely interesting to watch the competition for starting roles and roster spots at Giants training camp and through the preseason leading up to the team’s Sunday night opener against the Dallas Cowboys.

When defensive backs coach Jerome Henderson recently met with the media, he mentioned Banks is attentive and has even changed Henderson's approach to teaching specific mechanics and fundamentals within the system. Although this year's first-round pick is a man of few words, he clearly lets his game do the talking. And as he proved in college, he's more than comfortable being left on an island. That skillset has been front and center and bodes very well for him as he makes the transition to the NFL.

How the Giants handle McKinney’s contract will be interesting to watch.

Daniel Jones lands at 20 on the “H Tier: I mean, I guess . . .,” sandwich between Jimmy Garoppolo (Las Vegas Raiders) and Jared Goff (Detroit Lions). The players in this tier were characterized as “These guys are decent enough, right? They won’t carry your offense, but they won’t completely torpedo it either.

When Conerly retired after 1961, his 173 career touchdown passes ranked third in NFL history –trailing only Sammy Baugh and Bobby Layne (both Hall of Famers), tied with Norm Van Brocklin (Hall of Famer) and ahead of Sid Luckman (Hall of Famer). Had Conerly’s professional debut not been delayed by three years due to his service in World War II, he almost certainly would have retired as the NFL’s all-time leader in touchdown passes. His 173 career touchdown passes were only 14 away from Baugh’s then-record of 187.

