‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast: Washington Commanders preview

With training camp approaching in a couple of weeks, it is time to check in on the New York Giants NFC East opponents. We start with the Washington Commanders. Veteran Washington, D.C. sportswriter Rick Snider, host of ‘Rick Snider’s Washington,’ joins the show to fill us in.

In this episode:

2:25 — New ownership coming to Commanders.

3:50 — Will the new ownership impact Washington’s 2023 season?

6:00 — The buzz on quarterback Sam Howell.

9:00 — A brief Daniel Jones interlude.

10:15 — Thoughts on Commanders offensive coordinator Eric Bieneemy.

13:10 — Emmanuel Forbes vs. Deonte Banks.

15:15 — Chase Young.

18:30 — Is everyone else in the division still looking up at the Eagles?

— You can also watch on our YouTube channel.

Subscribe to our podcasts

Subscribe to Big Blue View Radio from the show’s home page, our Big Blue View Radio Hub Page and all of your favorite podcast apps:

Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS | iHeart Radio

If you would rather watch our shows, you can find many of them on our YouTube channel.

Finally, be sure to check out all of the shows across the expanding Vox Media Podcast Network

Follow us on social media

BBV on Twitter: Follow @BigBlueView

Ed Valentine: Follow @Valentine_Ed

BBV on Facebook: Click here to like the Big Blue View Facebook page

BBV on YouTube: Subscribe to the Big Blue View YouTube channel

BBV on Instagram: Click here to follow our Instagram page