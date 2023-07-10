Giants news, 7/10: Darnay Holmes, Tee Higgins, Pat Shurmur, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!
- Giants’ Dexter Lawrence ranked No. 6 DT in NFL, per ESPN
- John Michael Schmitz can end Giants’ struggles at center
- Wan’Dale Robinson’s health is hurdle in quest to impact Giants’ offense
- Big Blue View mailbag: Training camp, Kayvon Thibodeaux, more
- Can Aaron Robinson stay healthy, earn bigger role for New York Giants?
- Giants lose assistant special teams coach Dr. Anthony Blevins to the XFL
- Making the case 2023: Gary Brightwell vs. Jashaun Corbin at running back
Other Giant observations
Darnay Holmes shares story behind viral London sideline video
“I knew I had a thigh bruise,” Holmes said. “Once it gets stiff, it’s over with. Your day’s over with. So I’m like ‘I can’t let it get stiff, man, it’s two-minute.’ I’m like, ‘Hey, J [the trainer], I need you to rub on my thigh. But I know this can go south — let’s go to the tent.’ He’s like ‘Nah, y’all ’bout to hit the field, man.
“Y’all about to hit the field.’ I’m like, ‘It is what it is at this point. Bet.’”
“We win the game, we celebrating, we on the plane … Our GM [Joe Schoen] and owner [John Mara] come up to me like ‘So that’s how you get it down?’”
Firework NFL Trade Ideas That Would Transform the League in 2023 | Bleacher Report
Would you give up a first-round pick and two third-round picks for wide receiver Tee Higgins?
Pat Shurmur joining Deion Sanders' staff at Colorado - NBC Sports
Former Giants head coach Pat Shurmur is back in football.
The TOP 5 Giants of the 21st century (not including QBs) according to @CSimmsQB and @ahmedNBC.— Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) July 9, 2023
YOU decide who moves on. pic.twitter.com/WuMpz1QT90
I normally wouldn’t post something like this, but it’s too enjoyable for me to leave it alone:
Damn it Kadarius#NYGiants are movin on pic.twitter.com/GkW21MmmAZ— el Jefé (@JefePil) July 7, 2023
BBV mailbag
Have a Giants-related question? E-mail it to bigblueview@gmail.com and it might be featured in our weekly mailbag.
BBV podcast
