The Full-House formation explained

The New York Giants didn’t employ the full-house formation often in 2022. ‘Full House’ isn’t just a sitcom with John Stamos and Bob Saget; it’s also a football formation with the quarterback surrounded by three teammates on each side, and behind.

Thorwdeeppublishing.com drew up this behind-center full-house run; the full-house formation may also be referred to as the ‘T-Formation.’ The formation can also be used out of the Pistol as the Giants did in Week 6 against the Baltimore Ravens.

In the Pistol with Saquon Barkley (26) to his left and Matt Brieda (31) to his right - with Gary Brightwell (23) behind him - Daniel Jones (8) went into the play action with both adjacent running backs releasing to the boundary side. What would have been the read defender pinched, as well as much of the defense.

Barkley drew attention to the flat, and Daniel Bellinger (82) brought the cornerback Marcus Peters (24) away from Breida’s destination. The play was a successful 15-yard gain on first-and-ten, but Peters’ savvy disengagement from Bellinger reduced the play’s impact. Still, an incredible play design by Mike Kafka and Brian Daboll, as well as a tough catch from Matt Breida.

This full-house formation was run out of 32 personnel - no wide receivers on the field. The full-house doesn’t have to be run out of heavier personnel, but it’s more likely to feature fewer wide receivers due to the condensed nature of the formation.

The full-house is an excellent way to build option runs and force defenses into heavier packages. This season, with the retention of Brieda, the addition of Eric Gray, and the hopeful return of Saquon Barkley, along with the acquisition of Darren Waller and Daniel Bellinger’s presence, could make for an interesting package against defenses with slower base personnel.