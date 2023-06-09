Giants, Jets won’t have joint training camp practice

The New York Giants will not have a joint training camp practice with the New York Jets during 2023 training camp. Multiple reports on Twitter indicate that Jets coach Robert Saleh made that announcement on Friday.

Saleh says that he and Brian Daboll decided they will "bypass this year" with a plan to resume in 2024. #Jets #Giants https://t.co/iMSrKbhgBL — Ryan Dunleavy (@rydunleavy) June 9, 2023

The Giants hosted the Jets for a one-day joint practice in advance of their preseason game last season. The practice was held at the Giants’ practice facility in East Rutherford, N.J. It had been expected that the Jets would host the Giants this year in Florham Park.

The Giants and Jets meet in the final week of the preseason, a game set for Sat., Aug. 26. They also play each other in Week 8 of the regular season.

The Giants are scheduled to have joint practices with the Detroit Lions in advance of their Friday, Aug. 11 preseason game in Detroit.

The Carolina Panthers will visit the Giants during Week 2 of the preseason for a Friday, Aug. 18 game. No joint practices are scheduled for that week.