Giants news, 6/9: OTA’s cancelled, Danielle Hunter, coordinators speak, Jalin Hyatt, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Should the New York Giants be interested in trade for Danielle Hunter?

The New York Giants have a much-discussed need depth at edge defender. Would a trade for Danielle Hunter fill it?

NFL Network is reporting that some teams believe the Vikings are heading into a tear down and have been calling the Vikings about the three-time Pro Bowler, after the Vikings traded edge Za’Darius Smith to the Cleveland Browns this offseason and released Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook.

Hunter would massively upgrade the Giants’ edge depth and their pass rush. Plus, Giants’ defensive line coach Andre Patterson has been a significant influence on Hunter’s career, dating back to the 2015 pre-draft process.

Besides salary considerations which seem manageable, BBV's Ed Valentine spitballs a trade of a 2024 fourth-round pick and a 2025 fifth-round pick based on the Smith trade with the Browns.

Giants fans, what are your thoughts?

From Big Blue View

Other Giant observations

The New York Giants’ plans for their final two OTA practices in advance of next week’s mandatory minicamp have gone up in smoke.

Giants coach Brian Daboll made the decision with input from the team’s medical and training staff and a select group of players to cancel Thursday’s session—even though it was scheduled to be indoors—due to poor air quality and conditions still lingering from the Canadian wildfires in the Northeast.

“We just felt it was the right thing to do,” Daboll said, indicating that the Giants would not ask the players to return Friday for the last session of voluntary workouts scheduled. “We’ll let this settle out and come back next week [for minicamp].”

Jaylon Smith is a believer in his former quarterback, Daniel Jones

“He’s a guy that you want in your foxhole. He’s going to go to bat for you… When he has confidence, man, he can light it up.”@thejaylonsmith on Daniel Jones



: @FanDuelTV | @heykayadams pic.twitter.com/OAoaNCqFmq — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) June 6, 2023

OC Mike Kafka said rookie wide receiver Jalin Hyatt, a third-round selection, is "right on schedule. He's working. He's growing. That's one thing you've seen from him from the first day in rookie camp, to the next day, then you're working through this Phase III part of it, is his growth and his familiarity and comfortability with the offense."

A source noted the visits were permitted with the understanding that Frazier would not discuss scheme or personnel with the teams he spent time with. Of course, that works in both directions, as those teams would also expect Frazier not to report back to the Bills on schemes or personnel he observed. The Giants were one of the teams that Frazier was schedule to meet.

New York Giants: Expanded Passing Attack

For as good as Daniel Jones was in 2022, he wasn’t one to push the ball down the field. He ranked 31st among qualifying quarterbacks in yards per attempt (6.8) and 47th in average depth of target (6.4). There is reason to believe the Giants ramp that up this year, given their passing weapons. They drafted Jalin Hyatt, one of the best deep-threat receivers in college football in 2022, and traded for Darren Waller, who has ranked in the top 10 in yards per route and average depth of target among tight ends since 2019.

First round pick CB Deonte Banks is projected to have three and seven passes defended. Center John Michael Schmitz is forecasted to allow three sacks and commit the same amount of penalties. And as for the team’s third round choice, Jalin Hyatt is predicted to have 42 catches for 750 yards and five touchdowns.

Yes, it looks like that much of a formality that the loaded Eagles will be vying for a return trip to the Super Bowl.

Can Brian Daboll and the Giants do it again? That’s the big question that looms ahead of the 2023 season, as the Giants wind down spring practices.

After one season, Brian Daboll breaks into Ross Tucker’s top ten of coaches

Chris Simms said “no doubt’’ Barkley’s representation failed to anticipate the downturn in the running back market when the Giants’ offers were declined.

“You say no, they’re going to start moving other things around, figuring out other things for the team,’’ Simms said, “and then the guy comes back and is like, ‘I’ll take that deal.’ Well, it’s a different scenario now, we just gave out $50 million to other people.’’

Wink is going to Wink. He made some adjustments late last season, notably playing with two-high safeties more frequently and using more zone coverage when top defensive backs Adoree’ Jackson and Xavier McKinney were sidelined. But the Giants still led the league in blitz rate and played more man coverage than any other defense. If everyone is healthy, expect more of Martindale’s preferred blitz-happy, man-coverage style, especially if rookie cornerback Deonte Banks makes a smooth transition to the NFL.

25. Xavier McKinney, New York Giants

McKinney’s received a 61.1 overall grade this past season, where he missed eight games due to injury and did not intercept a pass. The year before, McKinney posted a 75.4 overall grade and picked off five passes that year. A return to form for for the fourth year pro would go a long way if they want to see the postseason again in 2023.

Let’s stack every NFL team’s five-man core at the top of its roster. Which team has the best building-block players in the league?

Around the league

Broncos signing DE Frank Clark to one-year deal | NFL.com

Vikings will release Dalvin Cook on Friday | ProFootballTalk

Dak Prescott, Cowboys talk up ‘Texas Coast’ offense led by Mike McCarthy | NFL.com

Commanders holding open QB competition between Howell, Brissett as minicamp kicks off | FOX Sports

Commanders, Eric Bieniemy ramping up screen time as RBs get involved in pass game | The Athletic

Dolphins’ Vic Fangio says it’s ‘possible’ Cardinals’ tampering prevented him from becoming Eagles’ coordinator | CBSSports.com

Nick Sirianni on DeAndre Hopkins: You never know, but I’m really excited about our group | ProFootballTalk

Harris’ Commanders bid makes ‘progress’ with NFL, per sources; could be complete by July | The Athletic

Tua Tagovailoa testing out new helmet designed specifically to protect quarterbacks | ProFootballTalk

‘Next step’ - Bryce Young elevated to QB1 for Panthers | ESPN.com

Panthers CB Jaycee Horn to miss rest of OTAs, minicamp with left ankle injury | NFL.com

Colts CB Isaiah Rodgers not at workout amid gambling investigation | ESPN.com

NFL turns to Tom Brady for help: QB asked to warn players about the perils of gambling in league video | CBSSports.com

NFL Free Agents With Biggest Upside Who Could Find Homes Before Training Camp | Bleacher Report

NFL teams most likely to go from worst to first in their division | PFF

NFL Network to carry 23 live games | NFL.com

BBV mailbag

Have a Giants-related question? E-mail it to bigblueview@gmail.com and it might be featured in our weekly mailbag.

BBV podcast

You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View radio from the show’s home page

BBV YouTube

You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View YouTube from the show’s home page

Follow us on social media

BBV on Twitter: Follow @BigBlueView

Ed Valentine: Follow @Valentine_Ed

BBV on Facebook: Click here to like the Big Blue View Facebook page

BBV on YouTube: Subscribe to the Big Blue View YouTube channel

BBV on Instagram: Click here to follow our Instagram page

BBV podcasts: Click here to subscribe to BBV Radio