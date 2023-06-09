CB Gemon Green looks to stick with New York Giants

As a rookie out of Michigan, Gemon Green brings a stronger pedigree than most undrafted free agents. He’s appeared twice in the college football playoffs and was a consistent starter at one of the nation’s best programs.

Does that mean he has the upside to find a spot on the New York Giants’ practice squad? Let’s review Green’s profile and break down his outlook for the upcoming season.

By the numbers

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 186

Age: 23

Position: Cornerback

Experience: Rookie

Contract: Year 1 of three-year, $2.695 million deal; $85,000 guaranteed | 2023 cap hit: $787,380

Career to date

Green started 24 games at cornerback and appeared in 18 more during a four-year career at Michigan. He led the Big Ten with eight passes defended as a junior in 2020. But Green never developed into the true corner No. 1 corner the Wolverines wanted him to be and found himself behind younger players on the depth chart. He finished his career with 71 tackles and just one interception.

Green’s prospect profile from Draft Network notes that he has the confidence and length to be a good press corner, but may be missing the speed and instincts to keep up with quicker receivers. Most evaluators correctly predicted that he would go undrafted.

Pros: His physicality and length allow him to cap routes quickly when he is engaged in press. Green communicates well with his teammates post-snap, passing off routes to get to his designated landmarks. In off-coverage, he either drops by backpedaling or using a half-turn side-saddle technique. Cons: Gemon Green’s run defense can improve, as he tends to get stuck on blocks. As a taller cornerback, he is not the most fluid mover. His transitions from press alignment without jamming and capping routes are segmented. I noticed some high tightness leading to him prematurely opening the gate.

2023 outlook

Green has impressive size and physicality, making him a good fit for a scheme like the Giants’ that runs a lot of man coverage. His speed isn’t terrible but leaves something to be desired, as he ran a 4.53 second 40-yard dash.

But the Giants cornerback room is suddenly more crowded with the addition of first-round pick Deonte Banks. Sixth-rounder Tre Hawkins III also presumably has a leg up on Gilbert, and players like Rodarious Williams already have experience with the team, even if they’ve yet to truly impress.

Green is one of nine undrafted free agents signed by the Giants. Maybe he flashes something in training camp and earns a spot on the practice squad, but even that isn’t guaranteed. He’ll be competing with Zyon Gilbert and the other young defensive backs on the roster.