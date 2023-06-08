Giants news, 6/8: UDFAs, Mark Glowinski, Xavier McKinney, Adoree’ Jackson, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!
New York Giants’ roster battles: Which UDFAs have best chance to stick?
Which undrafted free agents have the best chance of making the New York Giants’ 2023 roster? That is the topic explored on the latest ‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast, with the help of Emory Hunt of Football Gameplan.
Hunt, who also works for CBS Sports and authors the annual Football Gameplan Draft Guide, has a deep knowledge of largely obscure NFL prospects that makes him perfect for this discussion. The conversation focused on four players — West Virginia wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton, Washington safety Alex Cook, East Carolina tight end Ryan Jones and Toledo inside linebacker Dyontae Johnson.
Giants to move OTAs practice indoors amid N.J. air quality advisory from Canada wildfires | NJ.com
The Giants usually only use their indoor practice facility in the event of rain or snow. But on Thursday, they’ll be forced inside by something else — smoke.
Why the Commanders aren’t likely to tank in 2023 | Sports Illustrated
SI.com's Albert Beer does not think Giants are Super Bowl contenders this year, but expectations can start to grow in the near future.
You have a really solid combination of coach and GM, and your roster suddenly has a really promising young core—with Daniel Jones, Andrew Thomas, Kayvon Thibodeaux, Evan Neal, Azeez Ojulari and Xavier McKinney in the middle of it (and hopefully guys like Deonte Banks becoming big parts of it). You should be faster at receiver and more balanced as a roster.
But this was always going to take a couple years, to get the roster where Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll really want it. So I’d say another year of fighting tooth-and-nail to get in the playoffs in 2023, with the team ready to make the leap into true contention in ‘24 (with the big variable being how Jones plays on a new contract at quarterback).
Ten Giants veterans with something to prove: Xavier McKinney, Adoree’ Jackson and more | The Athletic
With mandatory minicamp next week and the end of the OTAs approaching, Charlotte Carroll offers the veterans who have something to prove this season: S Xavier McKinney, CB Adoree’ Jackson, CB Darnay Holmes, DL Leonard Williams, WRs Parris Campbell, Isaiah Hodgins and Sterling Shepard, and Gs Ben Bredeson, Shane Lemieux and Mark Glowinski.
New York Giants Breakout Candidates in 2023 | ProFootballNetwork.com
The New York Giants have three young players set to break out in 2023, including rookie running back Eric Gray, wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins and linebacker Azeez Ojulari. On Gray,
There’s a massive difference in athleticism between Barkley and Gray, but that doesn’t mean Gray doesn’t have solid backup or low-end starting potential. If the Giants’ offensive line is as improved as hoped with Ben Bredeson back at left guard and rookie center John Michael Schmitz slotted in, Gray has to show he can do the job if Barkley isn’t in the team’s long-term plans.
Why Chris Simms ranks Giants' Daniel Jones as NFL’s No. 11 QB | New York Post+
To NFL analyst Chris Simms, the value Daniel Jones provides the Giants goes beyond the numbers.
“When I got done with [watching] Daniel Jones, I was like, ‘He maximizes every throw.’ And rarely do you go, ‘He left points or yards on the field in this football game.’ It’s almost the exact opposite,” said Simms.
Describing Every NFL Team's Nightmare 2023 Season in 1 Sentence or Less | Bleacher Report
New York Giants: Their gamble on intriguing-but-still-not-established quarterback Daniel Jones comes up snake eyes as the 2019 No. 6 overall pick fails to throw more than 15 touchdown passes for a fourth consecutive season.
NFL WR & TE rankings: Cowboys struggles, Commanders optimism and the impact of accuracy | The Athletic
At 14, Giants’ Darius Slayton could be on the rise after boosting his reception percentage by 20 percentage points from 2021 to 2022. Parris Campbell is the only other Giant on the roster ranked in the top 100, coming in at 87.
2021 NFL re-draft: Jets land Micah Parsons, 49ers get Justin Fields | Sports Illustrated
20. Giants: Azeez Ojulari, edge
Original pick: Kadarius Toney, WR
Originally the 50th pick of the Giants, Ojulari moves up 30 spots. He’s been a terrific piece of New York’s front seven, racking up 13.5 sacks as well as four forced fumbles. Alongside edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux and defensive tackles Dexter Lawrence and Leonard Williams, the Giants have talent galore along the line.
Around the league
Jury finds Travis Rudolph not guilty
Bills QB Josh Allen to appear on cover of ‘Madden NFL 24’ | NFL.com
Saints WR Michael Thomas says he’ll be ‘ready to go full speed’ on first day of training camp | NFL.com
Niners’ Deebo Samuel admits contract situation contributed to ‘awful, sluggish’ 2022 season | CBSSports.com
DeAndre Hopkins to meet with Titans in first free-agent visit | NFL.com
Falcons’ Avery Williams likely to miss season after ACL tear | ESPN.com
What Calvin Ridley brings to a blossoming Jacksonville Jaguars offense | PFF
Jimmy Garoppolo is expected to be ready for training camp | ProFootballTalk
Derrick Henry meets GM Ran Carthon, not worried about trade rumors | ESPN.com
Robert Saleh: Quinnen Williams contract will get done before camp | ProFootballTalk
From pop quizzes to play design, Aaron Rodgers is felt, and embraced | CBSSports.com
Seahawks minicamp: Quandre Diggs-Bobby Wagner chemistry, CB group looks strong | The Athletic
As NFL revenues and salaries boom, running backs are left behind | FOX Sports
