POLL: Which undrafted player do you think has best chance to make Giants roster?

Emory Hunt of Football Gameplan helped us break down which undrafted free agents have the best chance to make the New York Giants’ 53-man roster in 2023 on a recent edition of the ‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast.

We spoke mostly about wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton, safety Alex Cook, tight end Ryan Jones and linebacker Dyontae Johnson. Give the full podcast a listen.

We are also offering you an opportunity using our ‘SB Nation Reacts’ survey platform to voice your opinion on which player has the best chance.

Hunt’s vote went to Cook.

“I was thoroughly impressed with his ball skills and ability,” said Hunt, who had Cook rated before the draft as his No. 2 combo safety. “Alex Cook to me stood out ... Alex Cook, to me, is someone, based off what he does from a football standpoint and how he can fit within this defense being versatile gives them a little bit more of a fluid athlete than what they had last year in Dane Belton.

“Cook, to me, has an opportunity to really surprise some once we get the pads on.”

Who is your vote going to?

