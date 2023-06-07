Mark Glowinski is the veteran on Giants’ young offensive line

Mark Glowinski was something of a confusing presence in his first year with the New York Giants. He certainly wasn’t responsible for most of the offensive line’s issues, but he wasn’t without his flaws, either.

Glowinski is all but certain to keep his spot at right guard as the Giants head into 2023. Let’s take a look at what we can expect from the veteran as we continue our player profiles of New York’s 90-man roster.

By the numbers

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 310

Age: 31

Position: Guard

Experience: 9

Contract: Year 2 of three-year, $18.3 million deal; $11.4 million guaranteed | 2023 cap hit: $8.35 million

Career to date

Glowinski is one of the most experienced players on the Giants as he enters his ninth NFL season. He spent his first three seasons with the Seattle Seahawks as a fourth-round pick, but was only a starter in 2016 as a left guard. Glowinski signed with the Indianapolis Colts in 2018 and played almost every game for them at right guard over the next four years.

Glowinski started 16 games for the Giants at right guard last year. He was a serviceable presence who brought experience to a young offensive line with more glaring problems. PFF gave him a grade of 65.5 for the year and recently ranked him as the 28th-best guard in the league.

But Glowinski wasn’t without his issues. BBV’s Nick Falato broke down how he was sometimes a liability in pass protection, allowing five sacks and 27 pressures during the year.

2023 outlook

At this point, Glowinski is what he is. He’ll probably never make a Pro Bowl, but he’s a decent guard that can play at a league-average level on his best days. Probably the best thing he can do in 2023 is be unnoticeable; more eyes will be on how Evan Neal fares next to him at right tackle.

The question is whether Glowinski’s level of play is enough for the Giants to justify keeping him beyond this year. His contract keeps him in New York through 2024, but the guaranteed money runs out this year. The team would save $7.2 million against the cap by cutting Glowinski following this season.

That decision will probably depend less on Glowinski and more on how the Giants’ other linemen develop. If a younger player like Joshua Ezeudu or Marcus McKethan can turn into a starting guard while still on their rookie contract, Glowinski’s services will suddenly seem much less necessary.