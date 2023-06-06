Leslie Frazier, ex-Bills DC, might join Giants’ coaching staff

The New York Giants might be on the verge of making a huge addition to their defensive coaching staff.

CBS Sports is reporting that Leslie Frazier, defensive coordinator for the Buffalo Bills from 2017-2022, is in discussion with the Giants to join their staff.

Frazier, though, has options. He is also reportedly being sought by the Green Bay Packers and Washington Commanders.

Frazier, 64, was head coach of the Minnesota Vikings from the middle of the 2010 season thru 2013.

A former NFL player who has been coaching in the league since 1999, Frazier is well known to Giants GM Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll from their days working together with the Bills.

Frazier interviewed for the Giants head-coaching job that went to Daboll in 2022.

The Bills announced earlier in the offseason that Frazier was stepping down to take a year away from coaching. Frazier also spent time with the Green Bay Packers during OTAs. Frazier’s apparent interest in joining an NFL staff, even in some type of senior defensive assistant or consulting role, makes you wonder if leaving the Bills was really Frazier’s idea.

Whatever the reason Frazier is no longer in Buffalo, perhaps the Giants benefit by giving Wink Martindale another respected voice to help him build the Giants’ defense.