Giants news, 6/6: OTA report, Bellinger’s arms, Tiki Barber, Daniel Jones, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

OTA Report: Notes & observations from sideline | Giants.com

The Giants website gave a recap of the teams seventh OTA at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center on Monday, returning to a lot of red zone work in this OTA.

The offense managed four straight touchdowns in the early 7-on-7 period. Daniel Jones started and ended the day with a touchdown pass to wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins. Jones also threw touchdowns to tight end Darren Waller (twice) and wide receivers Parris Campbell, Jamison Crowder, and Darius Slayton.

Crowder caught two more touchdowns from backup Tyrod Taylor, who also connected with Kalil Pimpleton and twice with Collin Johnson for scores.

Bobby Okereke reportedly had a strong day roving the middle of the field and got his hands on two passes. Micah McFadden managed an interception as well, coming up with a short pass just beyond the line of scrimmage. Darnay Holmes had an interception, showing excellent concentration to bring in a bobbled ball to secure the pick.

From Big Blue View

Other Giant observations

What head coach Brian Daboll is facing is that the New York Giants are not sneaking up on anybody. They’re expected to win in a market that has very little patience for not winning once the bar is set. The good news is the Philadelphia Eagles have some issues with losing both coordinators. Who knows what’s going to happen with the Washington Commanders? And the Dallas Cowboys always have high expectations, but you never know where they’re going to fall on the consistency spectrum.

Perhaps it was just the photography angle, the precise overlap of Daniel Bellinger’s flexed arms making a catch and a camera’s snapped lens during a recent Giants OTA session. Or maybe Bellinger put an extra emphasis on arm workouts this offseason. The tight end’s biceps appeared significantly larger than last season in a photo posted by the Giants on Friday, prompting some jokes and photos comparing Bellinger to his rookie OTAs on social media

And The Record’s Art Stapleton for the win on Twitter

Hearing Bellinger was bitten by radioactive spider in recent trip to NYC museum. Waiting to confirm. https://t.co/RcFhQeDY0Y — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) June 2, 2023

The former Giant said Jones is “definitely” in the top 10 in the NFL at his position, and is the best in the NFC behind only an MVP candidate within his division.

“I’m giving you Jalen Hurts…he’s better than Derek Carr, he’s better than Derek Carr, Kirk Cousins, Matthew Stafford, who is about done at this point in his career. Jordan Love, Dak Prescott, Justin Fields, Bryce Young, Kyler Murray, Desmond Ridder. There’s one quarterback I would maybe take over him. He’s the second best quarterback in the NFC.”

7. Daniel Jones, New York Giants

Jones did not take many deep shots last season (23 attempts; tied for second-to-last) because Darius Slayton was his only trusted downfield target (91.9). They sought to address that issue in the off-season by trading for Darren Waller, and drafting Jalin Hyatt (92.3). Hyatt led Power Five receivers in deep yards (677) and touchdowns (eight) last season. Waller ranks top five among tight ends in deep receiving grade (92.8) and yards (652) since 2019.

Sports Illustrated’s Gilberto Manzano compiled a list of the top 10 tight ends in the NFL, where Waller came in at No. 4.

“When he’s healthy, Waller is a matchup nightmare and might be as good of a pass catcher as the top two tight ends on this list. Also, a fresh start with the Giants might help Waller regain his dominant form from his 2019 and ‘20 seasons. (He averaged 98.5 receptions and 1,170 receiving yards during that time.) Derek Carr benefited from Waller’s presence during their time together with the Raiders. Now Giants quarterback Daniel Jones will have the luxury of throwing to the 6’6”, 255-pound Waller.”

The Athletic's Diante Lee goes back over the trio to see which one has the highest ceiling.

That leaves Thibodeaux, whom I still consider the most promising edge rusher of these three. His growth as a run defender was a surprising development over the second half of the season, and he’s close to breaking out as a pass rusher with the right combination of speed and power to keep tackles off balance. He’s not finishing as often as you’d want — that dogged him at Oregon, too — but the sack numbers belie a legitimately well-rounded defender. There’s plenty of defensive line talent around him to create opportunities, so I’m anxious to see if Thibodeaux can finally put it all together and affect the game even more significantly. If any one of these guys is to become a multiple-time Pro Bowl or All-Pro talent, I’d bet on Thibodeaux — same as I would have in 2022.

The Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux is now a minority owner of the New York Warriors T10 pro cricket team. “You see all these billionaires and people who have done well for themselves,” he says, “it always stemmed from thinking outside the box.”

Trading RB Saquon Barkley is a move that New York should heavily consider, according to B/R's Kristopher Knox.

Barkley is set to play on the franchise tag this season, and there's no guarantee that the Giants can keep him beyond 2023. The timing is also right for a trade, since Barkley proved that he is again healthy and a top-tier talent this past season. Based on his 2022 performance, Barkley might yield a solid trade package now. The Panthers got 2023 second-, third- and fourth-round picks plus a 2024 fifth-rounder for Christian McCaffrey in October—though, McCaffrey is under contract through 2025.

CBS Sports insider Josina Anderson reports that Frazier is meeting with the Giants on Monday and that visit will likely carry over into Tuesday. This comes after an initial dialog at the NFL’s recent Coach Accelerator Program in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Frazier is no stranger to GM Joe Schoen or head coach Brian Daboll having spent the previous six years of his career with the Buffalo Bills, first as the assistant head coach and, more recently, as the assistant head coach.

The Giants had a lot of attrition in their secondary last season — specifically at cornerback.

Aaron Robinson was supposed to be their No. 2 outside corner, but he wound playing just two games, largely because of a knee injury. And then No. 1 corner Adoree’ Jackson got hurt while returning a punt, so he missed the final seven regular season games.

A worthy exercise the last time the Jets and Giants met in the regular season was trying to build one viable playoff contender from two bad rosters. Well, that has changed going into 2023.

According to Forbes, which compiled the top 25 most profitable sports franchises over the last three years from the NFL, MLP, NBA, NHL, and professional soccer, the Giants ranked ninth in terms of profit with an estimated $333 million.

Three other NFL teams ranked ahead of the Giants: the Dallas Cowboys (first, $1.71 billion), New England Patriots (second, $623 million), and Houston Texans ranked (sixth, $356 million).

Around the league

NHL reveals 'unprecedented' twin bill of outdoor games at MetLife | ESPN.com

Stephen Jones: Cowboys aren’t interested in DeAndre Hopkins | ProFootballTalk

Josh Harris reportedly set to see committee about Commanders sale | ESPN.com

Commanders WR Jahan Dotson on OC Eric Bieniemy: 'He's brought culture to our team' | NFL.com

Report: NFL is investigating Colts player for "pervasive" betting | ProFootballTalk

NFL players on gambling policy, suspensions: ‘That could have been any one of us’ | The Athletic

Are Vikings torn on whether to move on from Dalvin Cook? | ProFootballTalk

Packers’ Romeo Doubs believes Jordan Love can do ‘same exact thing’ as Aaron Rodgers | CBSSports.com

Buffalo Bills, Leonard Floyd agree to one-year deal | ESPN

Bills, Ed Oliver reach agreement to keep DT in Buffalo through 2027 | The Athletic

Bears say proposed Arlington Heights stadium no longer team’s ‘singular focus’ | The Athletic

2024 East-West Shrine Bowl will be played at Cowboys’ The Star | NFL.com

Best NFL Players Over 30: Building a Roster With Dak Prescott, Travis Kelce, and Von Miller | ProFootballNetwork.com

Where Are the NFL Scheme Wars Going Next? These Five Games Offer Clues | The Ringer

Norma Hunt, mother of Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt, dies at 85 | NFL.com

BBV mailbag

Have a Giants-related question? E-mail it to bigblueview@gmail.com and it might be featured in our weekly mailbag.

BBV podcast

You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View radio from the show’s home page

BBV YouTube

You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View YouTube from the show’s home page

Follow us on social media

BBV on Twitter: Follow @BigBlueView

Ed Valentine: Follow @Valentine_Ed

BBV on Facebook: Click here to like the Big Blue View Facebook page

BBV on YouTube: Subscribe to the Big Blue View YouTube channel

BBV on Instagram: Click here to follow our Instagram page

BBV podcasts: Click here to subscribe to BBV Radio