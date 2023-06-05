Giants news, 6/5: Daniel Jones, playoff predictions, rookie expectations, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

The Giants are on the list. CBS says:

This is not me saying the Giants WON'T make the playoffs, this is simply me saying the Giants have enough questions surrounding the roster and with the team where it would be insane not to include them. Daniel Jones was on the way out in New York before Brian Daboll's arrival changed the trajectory of his career. Saquon Barkley remains away from the team unhappy with his contract after receiving the franchise tag; it's not likely a huge problem but it's not nothing given how important the running back is to this offense. The Giants have one of the hardest schedules in the NFL just a year after having one of the easiest; they're also heavily featured in primetime matchups and draw the 49ers on the road for their Thursday matchup. New York went 7-3-1 in one-score games last year. The NFC is certainly wide open and with seven available spots, the Giants taking one of them wouldn't be surprising at all given the culture being built by Daboll and the new regime. But the division is tough and any sort of regression from Danny Dimes could cause the Giants' ascension to wobble.

Oddsmakers at BetMGM have the New York Giants at +140 to make the playoffs in 2023.

The Giants’ top three draft picks — cornerback Deonte Banks, center John MIchael Schmitz and wide receiver Jalin Hyatt — are all on the list.

