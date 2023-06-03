Daniel Jones No. 11 on Chris Simms’ top 40 QBs list

Chris Simms is certainly bullish on New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones. The NBS Sports NFL analyst and former NFL quarterback has Jones ranked No. 11 on the 2023 version of his annual list of the league’s top 40 quarterbacks.

The Giants’ quarterback, of course, is coming off the best season of his four-year career. He helped the Giants to a 9-7-1 record and a playoff victory over the Minnesota Vikings. Jones had career bests in passer rating, QBR, interception percentage and completion percentage, and the Giants rewarded him with a four-year, $160 million contract ($81 million guaranteed at signing).

Here is what Simms said about Jones:

“He made more with less as much as anybody in football. Daniel Jones is in a small class of quarterbacks in the NFL where he can throw over the line of scrimmage. It keeps a variety of throws still available to him that are not available to most quarterbacks. It’s a short list – him, Justin Herbert, Trevor Lawrence, (Tom) Brady could kind of do that. It’s that kind of guy…He’s a high-level thrower of the football. Incredible control and accuracy. (The Giants) could not have won and played the way they did without Daniel Jones’ skillset last year. His running is in the upper echelon of runners in football. He’s right there with Josh Allen…He rarely put the team in bad situations. His ability to read coverages, like Kirk Cousins, is high-level.”

Jones was No. 21 in Simms’ 2022 quarterback rankings.

Simms told Big Blue View at the combine in March that he was a “total believer” in Jones.

I’m a believer is Daniel Jones,” Simms said. “I was not a guy that loved him coming out in the draft, but the more and more I’ve seen of him as a player, seeing him in person, seeing how he handles himself I am a total believer.

“I think it’s only going to go this way [up].”

In that conversation with Big Blue View Simms was adamant that the 2022 season was the first in which Jones had a real chance to be successful.

“People have got to realize there’s only a few guys in football that can overcome some of the obstacles. They’re like Mahomes and Josh Allen, only two Hall of Famers, that’s it. That’s what people [have] got to realize,” Simms said.

“I’ve made some noise – you don’t think Daniel Jones could have had success with the Eagles offense? We can run the ball up the middle for eight yards every play. Whoa, it’s one-on-one and I can throw a jump ball to A.J. Brown? We’ve got to evaluate it for what it is a little bit more than instead of just going wins and losses and stats and I’m going to look at it just like that. There was a lot of things going against him there the first few years.”