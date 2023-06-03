Giants news, 6/3: OTA observations, Brian Daboll, Darius Slayton, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!
‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast: WR competition, audio from Brian Daboll, Darius Slayton
The New York Giants have a deep, versatile and fast group of wide receivers competing for berths on their 2023 53-man roster. In this episode of the ‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast, Ed discusses that competition. We also hear from head coach Brian Daboll and wide receiver Darius Slayton.
Click here to listen to Ed's observations after this week’s OTAs.
- Cor’Dale Flott will battle for a bigger role in Giants defense
- ESPN names Giants ideal landing spot for veteran edge rusher
- Legal, illegal blocking techniques explained
Schultz: 10 breakout wide receivers to watch | TheScore.com
Two Giants received made the top 10: Wan’Dale Robinson and Parris Campbell.
You get a special prospect when you combine Robinson’s intelligence with his capacity to make defenders miss, a trait that will serve him well for Daniel Jones’ quick, accurate release (along with the Giants’ rapidly improving offense, as a whole).
Campbell’s a 4.3 guy with tons of untapped potential, and he’s also young and motivated. Jones will love having him deployed on quick hitters—like drags, bubble screens, and slants —where few guys can make more out of nothing. Campbell’s massive pre-snap movement threat causes defenses to become unbalanced, which will only help once he gets his touches on the perimeter.
Chris Simms explains why Daniel Jones is ranked No. 11 in his top 40 QB rankings
Giants’ Parris Campbell had flashback to own rookie process when he watched viral Jalin Hyatt video | NJ.com
Jalin Hyatt was the player in the NFL Films video that went viral earlier this spring, but Parris Campbell was moved by the angry reaction coming from his now rookie teammate with the Giants.
Day 3 NFL Draft sleepers who can make an immediate impact as rookies | The Athletic
Eric Gray, RB, New York Giants (Round 5, No. 172)
In a draft with less RB depth than 2023 had, Gray would have been no worse than a third-round pick — even with the questions about how much work his frame can handle in the NFL. Gray is a big-time weapon in the pass game and on the perimeter as a runner. But I wouldn’t look at him as a potential long-term replacement for Barkley so much as a guy who can help Barkley right now. The Giants can put both backs on the field together and create matchup problems all over the place. I love this pick, no matter what role Gray winds up playing.
DeMarco Murray an 'important piece' in Eric Gray's journey to the NFL | Giants.com
The former Cowboy and Eagle served as the rookie running back's position coach at Oklahoma the past two seasons.
"Just that, having a chance to come here and learn from a guy who's been where he's trying to get," Murray said. "Eric, since the first day I spoke with him, he's always had a pro mentality....Eric's been a great, great person to work with, a tremendous athlete for us, great leader for me. But also, a guy that I knew every day coming to this building, he was one guy I never had to worry about."
Top 12 RB Draft Prospects of All Time: Does Bijan Robinson Make the List? | ProFootballNetwork.com
8) Saquon Barkley, Penn State
Saquon Barkley broke the mold in the 2018 NFL Draft when the Giants famously took him with the second overall pick. Barkley had a lot to live up to after a collegiate career that saw him gain 5,038 total yards from scrimmage and 51 touchdowns,.
At 5’11”, 233 pounds, Barkley brought the frame density and domineering play strength of a fullback through contact. And yet, he ran at a 4.4 pace when he had space, and his elite explosiveness was documented by his 41″ vertical. RBs simply aren’t supposed to run and bend the way Barkley did at his size, and that unique raw talent and combined creative capacity and physicality is what set him apart.
Wink Martindale embracing more versatility for Giants secondary, with Julian Love gone | NJ.com
We already knew Wink Martindale loves versatility for his Giants defense, especially in the secondary. And that was on full display during Wednesday’s organized team activities practice — as you’d imagine also will be the case this summer during training camp.
Does DeAndre Hopkins make sense for Giants? The pros and cons of signing the WR | The Athletic
Given the Giants cap situation, it’s probably a long shot, but coach Brian Daboll didn’t completely shut the door on the possibility of scooping up the soon-to-be 31-year-old. The opportunity to land a player of Hopkins’ caliber is certainly intriguing. The Athletic's Charlotte Carroll offers the pros and cons of signing the veteran wide receiver.
NFL backup QB rankings for 2023, worst to best | Sports Illustrated
Taylor, ranked 14th, has lost starting jobs to Josh Allen, Mayfield, and Justin Herbert; plus, he was once benched for Nathan Peterman, who then went on to throw five interceptions in one half vs. the Chargers. Taylor has had bad luck and bad timing throughout his 12-year career, but he’s been a serviceable starting quarterback. Taylor completes the routine throws (61.4 career completion percentage) and protects the football (60 touchdowns, 26 interceptions).
