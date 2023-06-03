Can Tomon Fox hang on to his spot on Giants’ edge defender depth chart?

We continue our New York Giants 90-man roster breakdown with yet another young player trying to stand out. Tomon Fox made the team as an undrafted free agent last season but saw only limited action. Can Fox make the roster again and work his way into a larger role?

By the numbers

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 260

Age: 25

Position: Edge defender

Experience: 1

Contract: second year of three-year, $2.57 million UDFA deal | $20,000 guaranteed at signing | 2023 cap hit: $873,333

Career to date

Fox was an undrafted free agent out of North Carolina. He was a five-year player with the team after a redshirt freshman season. Fox played primarily as an edge defender in college, sometimes with his hand in the dirt and sometimes standing up. He made 47 starts with the Tar Heels. He made All-ACC honorable mention as a senior with 10.5 tackles for loss and seven sacks, then third-team All-ACC as a fifth-year senior with nine tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks.

As a rookie with the Giants, Fox was listed as an outside linebacker and played as a 3-4 edge rusher. In 320 defensive snaps across 16 games (one start), Fox had 24 combined tackles, three for a loss, five pressures, and one sack. Per Pro Football Focus, he also missed five tackles at an abysmal 18.5% miss rate. He put up a 40.1 PFF defense grade, including 45.0 in run defense, 40.6 in tackling, and 52.1 as a pass rusher.

Fox also played 185 total special teams snaps last season.

2023 outlook

Aside from undrafted free agent Habakkuk Baldonado. the Giants’ edge room is the same as it was last season. Azeez Ojulari and Kayvon Thibodeaux are the starters. Oshane Ximines re-signed for depth and Jihad Ward is back, as is the oft-injured Elerson Smith.

Fox will likely battle with Smith to secure the final edge spot and, if he does make the roster, to earn a bigger role.