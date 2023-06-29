Giants news, 6/29: Daniel Jones, Evan Neal, Darren Waller, Tre Hawkins III, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

How can Giants’ RT Evan Neal progress in Year 2?

No player on the New York Giants is under more pressure right now than Evan Neal.

Neal, drafted last year to end the team’s streak of underwhelming right tackles, did little as a rookie to inspire confidence that he will develop into the Pro Bowl player the Giants need him to be. He allowed 52 pressures in 534 pass-blocking snaps and showed little improvement over the course of the season.

New York already has their future at left tackle in Andrew Thomas. This season will give them a better idea of whether they have also found their long-term starter at right tackle.

Tier 4 | Useful, But Limited 13) Daniel Jones, New York Giants Although each QB is ranked numerically, what’s more important are the tiers they’re in. The gap between Tier 3 and Tier 4 is massive. However, Daniel Jones and a few others in Tier 4 could eventually find themselves elevating their level of play enough to make the leap. Brian Daboll and Mike Kafka got off to a great start with Daniel Jones in New York, despite a complete lack of firepower on the outside. Jones began using his leg in a similar fashion to how we saw Allen operate in Buffalo while Daboll called plays. Added weapons and continuity in coaching could propel Jones forward

10. Brian Daboll, New York Giants

Many coaches could be in contention for this final spot in the top 10, but Brian Daboll gets the nod because of an immensely impressive first year as the Giants’ head coach in 2022. New York’s overall offensive expected points added per play jumped from -0.169 to 0.015 from 2021 to 2022. The team’s EPA per pass went from -0.197 to 0.026, and its EPA per rush went from -0.079 to 0.095. And this was all with mostly the same players from one year to the next. The difference was Daboll, and he has an even more talented team heading into 2023. He is a head coach who can raise both the floor and ceiling of a roster no matter where it is in its rebuild or winning window. Those are characteristics of a great head coach.

The Giants desperately needed to upgrade their receiving weapons after committing to quarterback Daniel Jones. With uninspiring options in free agency and no assurances of landing a top receiver in the draft, they shifted their focus to tight end and traded for Darren Waller. Waller has the highest ceiling of any pass-catcher to switch teams this season, with a two-year run as one of the best tight ends in the league before getting sidetracked by injuries. Trading the 100th pick in the draft to the Raiders for Waller represents a low-risk, high-reward swing on a player who could transform the offense.

It took all of one play to see the difference TE Darren Waller can make for this offense. On the first play of OTAs with the media in attendance, Waller blew by the nickel cornerback and caught a deep ball down the right sideline. It was the first of many plays in which Waller stood out because of his size and explosiveness. Most importantly, he looked healthy after two injury-plagued seasons. That's the key. The Giants acquired Waller for a third-round pick in March.

Darren Waller, ranked 7th, has routinely been talked about as a top-five tight end in the league, but we have him just outside of this list due to durability. Waller is a tremendous receiving threat that has two 1,100-yard seasons on his résumé. It’ll be fascinating to see how head coach Brian Daboll — a former tight ends coach — utilizes Waller’s talent in New York’s offense this season. The Giants desperately needed high-level pass catchers to be injected into their offense and will get that in Waller, if healthy. Waller could easily reinsert himself as a top-five tight end in the league with a solid season in New York.

If they do, and he’s as good as they think, the Giants’ passing attack could actually be mildly dangerous. Add in a healthy Saquon Barkley and their offense could actually be good. Considering they won nine games last season with a struggling offense and poor passing attack, that could change a lot in the NFC East. That’s why Waller is the biggest addition to the division this offseason — as long he stays healthy and turns the clock back a couple of years.

New York Giants: Sign Edge Yannick Ngakoue

Ngakoue's underlying metrics in 2022 were concerning, with his 9.5 sacks this past season well above the expectation of a player with his pass-rush win rate and pressure rate. That being said, he's registered at least eight sacks in every season of his seven-year career and was a more menacing pass rusher on a per-snap basis from 2017 to 2021. Ngakoue makes perfect sense in a defensive line unit under defensive coordinator Wink Martindale that is all about rotating linemen in a platoon approach, so he can be a designated pass rusher alongside the young duo of Kayvon Thibodeaux and Azeez Ojulari.

Carl Banks breaks down the tape of 6th round draft pick Tre Hawkins III

The legendary pass rusher has notably taken outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux under his wing, mentoring the 22-year-old who is about to enter his second season in the NFL.

"This is a guy I know is going to be a great player for the Giants," Strahan said at the Big Daddy Celebrity Golf Classic. "I know he has the worth ethic, he has the desire and as much as you say 'He's outgoing, he talks, he does this,' the guy really works at it, and that's what I respect about him. It's not like he's just saying it and going off raw talent and ability. He's

The New York Giants have depth chart questions to sort through at WR, OL, and CB. Here's how Big Blue might reduce its roster from 90 players to 53.

Though the next seven months will be focused squarely on the 2023 season, here’s an early peek at the Giants’ 2024 salary-cap situation.

There’s never a bad time to catch up with the Kansas City Chiefs’ Steve Spagnuolo, who remains revered around the New York Giants for his work as the defensive coordinator who helped slay Tom Brady and the unbeaten New England Patriots in the massive Super Bowl XLII upset after the 2007 season.

