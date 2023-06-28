Daniel Jones: ‘We can compete with anybody’

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is definitely confident going into year two with Brian Daboll and Mike Kafka.

“We’re confident, and we know we can compete with anybody,” Jones told Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post.

Of course, Jones has plenty of reasons to be confident. Brian Daboll was named the AP Coach of the Year in his very first year as a head coach (he was named Assistant Coach of the Year in 2020). Mike Kafka, meanwhile, did well enough in his first season as offensive coordinator that the Indianapolis Colts, Carolina Panthers, Houston Texans, and Arizona Cardinals all requested interviews with him for their vacant head coaching positions.

And of course, Jones had the best year of his career under them. Last year he threw for 3,205 yards and 15 touchdowns, as well as running for 708 yards and 7 touchdowns.

But that was 2022. The story for 2023 depends on how the team builds off of their success.

“We feel like we made progress last year and took a step, but what we do from this point on, you start over,” Jones said. “It’s about what you do now. We had a good spring, and we have to roll that into training camp and make sure we do everything we can.”

The process of getting ready for the 2023 season has already started with the Giants’ off-season program and mini-camp, and will continue with training camp at the end of July.

In the meantime, Jones will host the Giants’ offensive skill position players for a workout, as Eli Manning did in the past.

“We’re going to get together pretty soon and get some work in,” he said. “We’ve gone down to Charlotte in the past, and I think that’s the plan again.”

Speaking of skill position players, the specter of Saquon Barkley’s contract situation is hanging over the Giants’ offseason. He isn’t under contract as he has yet to sign with the Franchise Tag, and the two sides are still working on a contract compromise.

Unsurprisingly, Jones is pulling for the two sides to reach a long-term agreement.