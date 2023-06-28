Giants news, 6/28: Fan Fest returns, Giant improvements at cornerback, and other headlines

Good morning New York Giants fans!

The Giants announced the dates when training camp will be open for fans to attend, as well as the third annual Fan Fest. Fans always have fun at training camp and there will be autograph sessions and giveaways for every open camp date this year. Fan Fest has been a hit since it was introduced, and this year’s Fan Fest will include appearances by Giants’ legends, a movie screening, and fireworks.

Better or worse? Giants’ cornerbacks

Nick Falato examines whether the Giants have improved at cornerback.

ESPN ranks the Giants’ skill players 27th in the NFL

Taking a closer look at Bill Barnwell’s skill position rankings.

Jaydon Mickens an underdog to earn spot with Giants

Can Giants’ TE Chis Myarick keep his roster spot?

Aaron Rodgers, Lamar Jackson and the best offseason move for all 32 NFL teams | The Athletic

Dan Duggan names trading for Darren Waller as the Giants’ best move this past offseason.

Players to keep an eye on when training camp begins | NFL.com

TEs Darren Waller and Daniel Bellinger, WRs Parris Campbell and Isaiah Hodgins, and OT Evan Neal named the players to watch.

Cover 4: Who might stand out this summer? | Giants.com

Quarterback power rankings | Pro Football Network

Daniel Jones lands at the top of Tier 4, but could make the leap to Tier 3

Leonard Fournette avoids injury after SUV catches fire | NFL.com

Eric Bieniemy ‘fired up’ ahead of first season as Commanders OC: ‘It’s given me a whole new outlook | NFL.com

Brandon Graham: Chiefs O-line ‘blessed’ to face Eagles on slippery turf in Super Bowl LVII | NFL.com

Derek Carr happy to be with ‘proven’ Saints: ‘We’re in a stable organization’

Mueller: Identifying each AFC East team’s biggest concern from a GM’s perspective | The Athletic

Can Kenny Pickett, NFL quarterbacks avoid concussions with QB-specific helmet? | The Athletic

