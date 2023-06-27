Giants announce Open Camp dates and Fan Fest Movie Night

Everybody loves training camp. It’s a time of year when players and coaches put in the work to get ready for the coming season, and fans can get their daily dose of football news free from worrying about wins or losses.

The New York Giants announced the nine open camp dates Tuesday, when fans are welcomed into the training camp to watch practices free of charge. Practices are always fun as players fly around the field, working to make each other better, as well as vie for coveted roster spots.

In addition to the practices that are made open to the public, the Giants will also be hosting their 3rd annual Fan Fest on August 24th. This year’s Fan Fest will feature appearances from Giants’ legends, the Giants Drumline, a movie screening, and fireworks. Fan Fest is free to the public as well.

Giants Training Camp, presented by Ford, will feature current player autographs, meet-and-greet opportunities with Giants Legends, a Jr. Giants Kids Zone, and daily giveaways. Admission to practices and Giants Fan Fest are free, but fans must reserve a ticket to enter. Giants Season Ticket Members will have exclusive early access to claim Training Camp tickets starting at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 11, and Fan Fest tickets at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, August 8. Remaining training camp and Giants Fan Fest tickets will be available to the general public on Thursday, July 13 (2 p.m.) and Thursday, August 10 (2 p.m.), respectively. Tickets will be available on www.giants.com/trainingcamp. The festivities will build anticipation for the follow-up to an impressive 2022 campaign, which included a 9-7-1 record, a playoff victory, and Daboll being named AP NFL Coach of the Year. The Giants bolstered the roster in free agency with impact veterans like tight end Darren Waller, wide receiver Parris Campbell, and linebacker Bobby Okereke. The offseason also included a seven-player draft class, headlined by cornerback Deonte Banks, center John Michael Schmitz Jr., and wide receiver Jalin Hyatt, who won the 2022 Biletnikoff Award as the nation’s top receiver.

Open camp dates