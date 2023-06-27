Giants news, 6/27: John Michael Schmitz, 2024 cap space, and more headlines

Good morning New York Giants fans! Here are your news and notes for Tuesday, June 24th.
John Michael Schmitz projected as top rookie center, per NFL.com
Chad Reuter selected the Giants’ second round pick to his projected “All-Rookie” team offense.
The Giants were stunned that John Michael Schmitz was still on the board when their second pick came, and it was an easy pick to solidify their center position. Schmitz was very highly regarded and widely regarded as one of the two top centers in the draft. It’s interesting that Reuter picked Schmitz over the more athletic Joe Tippman, who was selected 14 picks earlier by the New York Jets.
Giants 2024 salary-cap projection: GM Joe Schoen will have room to make a splash | The Athletic
The Giants are projected to have $59.4 million in cap space in 2024 with Leonard Williams and Adoree Jackson’s contracts off the books.
Other Giant observations
NFL team wide receiver, tight end, running back rankings for 2023 | ESPN (exclusive content)
Bill Barnwell ranks the 32 teams’ skill position players. We’ll have a detailed breakdown on his thoughts regarding the Giants later today.
Watch: Eli Manning on Daniel Jones | NFL.com
Michael Strahan at Big Daddy Classic says he thinks it’s “very realistic” Kayvon Thibodeaux makes Year 2 jump into double-digit sack guy. Says Thibodeaux was way better than when he was rookie.— Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) June 26, 2023
Strahan: “I know he’s going to be a great player for the Giants.”@CoastalAdvisors pic.twitter.com/GuTnn4NEs3
