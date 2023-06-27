Can Giants’ TE Chis Myarick keep his roster spot?

With the arrival of Darren Waller to the New York Giants, it was likely that another tight end could find their roster spot in jeopardy. Chris Myarick got some opportunities at tight end last season, as the Giants carried him on their active roster for the majority of 2022. Will they do so in 2023, as well, or will offensive reinforcements put Myarick’s spot in jeopardy?

By the numbers

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 261

Age: 28

Position: Tight end

Experience: 3

Contract: One-year, $1.01 million | 2023 cap hit: $1.01 million

Career to date

Myarick entered the NFL in 2019 as an undrafted free agent out of Temple. He signed with the Miami Dolphins but ended up on their practice squad for the whole season. In 2020, Myarick was once again on the Dolphin’s practice squad but also saw 15 regular-season snaps across three games.

In 2021, the Giants signed Myarick to their practice squad. Prior to Week 11, they signed him to the active roster. He took 149 total snaps over the remaining seven games of the season, including 78 at tight end and 56 on special teams in punt coverage and on kick returns. Myarick posted a 53.5 Pro Football Focus grade, including a 59.0 run-blocking grade. He caught three of six targets for 17 yards and a touchdown and had two drops.

In 2022, the Giants re-signed Myarick to a reserve/future contract, and he made the Week 1 roster. On offense, he took most of his snaps at tight end but also made a few appearances at fullback. Myarick was active for 16 of the Giants’ 17 games, although he was released and signed to the practice squad in late December.

Overall, in 2022, Myarick started eight games and caught seven balls for 65 yards and a touchdown. He had a 63.2 PFF grade, including 61.6 receiving, 44.9 as a pass-blocker, and 65.1 as a run-blocker. He played 210 special teams snaps in kick and punt coverage, on punt returns, and on field goals and extra points. He had a 66.1 special teams grade with four tackles against one miss.

2023 outlook

The question for Myarick could be whether the Giants plan on carrying four tight ends. They already have Waller, Daniel Bellinger, and Lawrence Cager. Even if they choose to carry three, though, the battle between Myarick, Tommy Sweeney and Cager may depend on which skillset they prefer: Cager will have the upper hand as a converted receiver with superior athleticism, but Myarick and Sweeney are better inline blockers

Then again, with Waller’s superior receiving skills and Bellinger’s potential as both a receiver and blocker, the Giants may look for more run-blocking insurance rather than just receiving ability out of their tight ends.

If Myarick doesn’t make the roster, he could be signed to the practice squad. It may just be a numbers game for him in his quest to make the Giants’ Week 1 roster for the second consecutive year.