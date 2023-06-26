John Michael Schmitz projected as top rookie center, per NFL.com

New York Giants rookie center John Michael Schmitz anchors the Offensive All-Rookie line for NFL.com’s Chad Reuter. In Reuter’s analysis, Schmitz is the only rookie from the NFC East to make the All-Rookie squad. Here’s Reuter’s breakdown on Schmitz:

“Schmitz is plugged into the middle of the Giants’ line as a rookie, where I expect him to play for the next decade. The sturdy pivot is effective in space and will lead the group up front to give quarterback Daniel Jones an opportunity to succeed.”

By many accounts, Schmitz was the top center entering the draft, so Reuter’s selection doesn’t come as a surprise. Still, years of turnover and stop-gaps at the center position are hopefully instances of the past.

Schmitz played 2,491 snaps at center across five seasons as a Golden Gopher. He only surrendered 21 pressures and two sacks throughout his career. He’ll have his struggles against NFC East foes that include the likes of Jonathan Allen, Daron Payne, Jordan Davis, Jalen Carter, Fletcher Cox, and Mazi Smith, but I believe he’ll be a quality asset for the Giants moving forward.

Reuter has Carolina’s Bryce Young as the signal caller, Atlanta’s Bijan Robinson toting the rock, as well as the Rams’ Zach Evans as running back two, and wide receivers Zay Flowers (Ravens) and Jaxon Smith-Njigba (Seahawks) on the team.