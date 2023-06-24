Giants news, 6/24: Darren Waller, Daniel Bellinger, John Michael Schmitz, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Excellent coaching, play-calling, scheming, and a fourth-year quarterback limiting mistakes and developing his game gave the Giants a functional wide receiver group, despite several critical injuries to the position.

This off season, the Giants added multi-dimensional talent to their wide receiver corps. Not only did they retain crucial 2022 contributors Darius Slayton and Isaiah Hodgins, but they also added an explosive playmaker in Parris Campbell, a special teams’ ace in Jeff Smith, and a savvy slot veteran who could return punts in Jamison Crowder. Selecting 2022 Biletnikoff Award recipient Jalin Hyatt in the third round after almost choosing him in the second was a victory, and rolling the dice on a size/speed threat like undrafted free gent Bryce Ford-Wheaton is a wise gamble.

For the first time in a long time, the Giants have talented receivers that won’t make the roster. The injury to Wan’Dale Robinson could open a roster spot for another receiver early in the season. It’s a great situation for the Giants, who can hold an open competition and allow the most qualified receivers to transcend their contemporaries. New York’s receiving corps is in a much better situation right now than they were last year.

More from Big Blue View

Other Giant observations

“Not totally shocked,” Waller said. “I had heard some things. There were different moments throughout the year that I heard I may be traded, or I may not. So the actual event of it wasn’t too shocking. But I didn’t expect it to be the Giants.”

In trading for Waller, New York gained an offensive weapon that should help quarterback Daniel Jones further his development. Waller noted that so far, his experience with the Giants has been great.

“It’s been a great challenge,” Waller said. “I love a good challenge and just forming a new relationship with my teammates. They’re really excited about winning. They’re really solid about doing things the right way and continuing to build a foundation on what they started last year. I’m just excited to be a part of it.”

George Kittle has high hopes for Giants TE Daniel Bellinger

I got @gkittle46 on board with my “restore the middle class of TEs” campaign in fantasy football and he gave me some guys who could make the leap this season pic.twitter.com/VWiB4gZfmS — Matt Harmon (@MattHarmon_BYB) June 14, 2023

Among the participants in Nashville this week is Giants second-year tight end Daniel Bellinger, who was also in attendance last year. Bellinger shared his plan for this year’s Tight End University.

“Really, it’s the same thing I do with Darren (Waller),” said the 22-year-old tight end. “Just sit down with those guys and, again, pick their brain. I can watch their film all day, kind of try to mimic what they do on the field. At the same time, I have to kind of create my own way of doing it. Really just trying to think about how they think and their process when they’re on the field before play.”

Not only is Waller a star tight end, but he was also split out during the spring. His versatility to play on the outside adds an interesting wrinkle to a rather crowded pass-catching group, giving New York’s offensive coaching staff one of those good kinds of problems.

“They’re doing a great job; they’re flying around, they’re communicating well,” Kafka said. “When you get into Year 2 of the offense, things are obviously a little bit smoother because you’ve heard it already a few more times, you’ve been through some of those situations already and you have some stuff that you can fall back on.”

Giants: Downfield passing

The Giants finally got him some help this offseason, adding Darren Waller, Parris Campbell and Jalin Hyatt — among others — at pass catcher. But all of their key acquisitions have to prove they can stay healthy, and Jones still has yet to prove he can air it out consistently when it matters most.

For Giants.com, Shaun O’Hara look at fifth round draft choice RB Eric Gray

Eric Gray knows how to find those gaps



Watch : https://t.co/VZFdVHyHAL pic.twitter.com/SYwwrHJf9z — GiantsTV (@GiantsTV) June 23, 2023

"He loves the game," Fleck said. "He loves the contact. He loves the physicality of it. He loves the dirty part of it. He loves the nasty part of it. The nastier, the better he plays. The filthier it is, it's like a pig man. He's just rolling around in that mud and he's happier as he gets more mud on him. That's the type of player he is, and listen, there's nothing fake about the guy. He's probably the toughest football player I've ever been around as being a head football coach. He's incredibly intelligent, really smart, but it's not about that he just plays center or he's a good offensive lineman. That's what he does. How he plays the position separates him from everybody. That's where in between that six seconds or five seconds, it's a dog fight and a rock fight with him every single play."

Andrew Thomas. Contract: 4 years, $32.3M | Per Year: $8.1M | Top AAV at position: $25 million

The former top-five pick was a pleasant surprise in 2022, paving the way for rebound seasons from both Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley. At 24, he might be one of the most promising building blocks in New York under Brian Daboll and their upstart regime.

24. New York Giants Projected starters: CB Adoree’ Jackson, CB Deonte Banks, CB Darnay Holmes, S Xavier McKinney, S Bobby McCain

Jackson earned a respectable 71.0 coverage grade in 2022 and is the group’s headliner. However, the rest of the unit has struggled for the most part in the NFL. McCain adds a veteran presence but is coming off a 61.4 PFF grade. First-round pick Deonte Banks could turn this group around, as we’ve seen what elite corners can do for a secondary.

Breakout player to watch: Edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux Thibodeaux struggled to finish plays at times during his rookie season, but he consistently won his matchups and often found himself in the backfield. With 40 pressures and 13 quarterback hits as a rookie, Thibodeaux could develop into a sack artist in his second season after recording only four sacks in 2022. Also, Thibodeaux’s 10.3% pressure rate was more than fellow first-round rookies Aidan Hutchinson (9.9%) and Travon Walker (9.2%).

Taylor’s cap hit of $6.9 million this season is the fourth highest among backup quarterbacks. The only backups with higher cap hits are the Jets’ Zach Wilson at $9.586 million, Lance at $9.3 million and Washington’s Jacoby Brissett at $8.5 million.

Taylor, who will turn 34 in early August, is the third oldest backup quarterback behind Carolina’s Andy Dalton and Houston’s Case Keenum. Taylor is one of six current backups with at least 50 career starts, although that number would grow to eight if Bridgewater and Wentz sign somewhere.

Around the league

Dak Prescott sees rookie RB Deuce Vaughn helping Cowboys ‘immediately’ | NFL.com

Brandin Cooks’ impact on Cowboys’ WR corps goes well beyond his speed | ESPN.com

The long process that made Eagles believers in Jalen Hurts: ‘He’s a flat-out winner’ | The Athletic

NFL owners meeting July 20 to potentially vote on Commanders sale | NFL.com

Travis Kelce to Ja'Marr Chase - Don't ever disrespect Mahomes | ESPN.com

Bill Belichick: Matt Judon is our highest-paid player, no secret what we think of him | ProFootballTalk

WR Jordan Addison on being drafted by Vikings: 'I fell to the perfect organization' | NFL.com

Melvin Gordon “staying ready” in hope of continuing NFL career | ProFootballTalk

Kyler Murray impressed coaches, teammates throughout rehab | ESPN.com

Bills extend Brandon Beane, Sean McDermott through 2027 | ProFootballTalk

Top 7 Tight Ends Heading Into 2023 NFL Season | The 33rd Team

NFL’s 10 highest-graded wide receivers against zone coverage | PFF

Trotter: Increased inclusivity in front office not being matched on NFL fields | The Athletic

BBV mailbag

Have a Giants-related question? E-mail it to bigblueview@gmail.com and it might be featured in our weekly mailbag.

BBV podcast

You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View radio from the show’s home page

BBV YouTube

You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View YouTube from the show’s home page

BBV on Twitter: Follow @BigBlueView

Ed Valentine: Follow @Valentine_Ed

BBV on Facebook: Click here to like the Big Blue View Facebook page

BBV on YouTube: Subscribe to the Big Blue View YouTube channel

BBV on Instagram: Click here to follow our Instagram page

BBV podcasts: Click here to subscribe to BBV Radio