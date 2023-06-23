‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast: Athletic’s Ted Nguyen on Giants paying Saquon Barkley

Why is it so difficult for NFL teams to pay running backs like Saquon barkley of the New York Giants big-money second contracts? Ted Nguyen of The Athletics joins the ‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast to discuss that.

In this episode:

1:30 — Can any back get a market re-setting deal?

3:00 — Does it pay to give backs big second contracts?

4:40 — What is Barkley at this point in his career?

6:40 — Elite, but approaching the cliff?

8:10 — “Human element” to negotiations.

8:45 — Prioritizing Daniel Jones over Barkley.

11:45 — Where is the sweet spot for a Giants-Barkley deal?

17:30 — Worse without Barkley?

20:00 — Does a deal get done?

