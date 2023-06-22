Giants news, 6/22: Roster projections, Saquon Barkley, Kadarius Toney, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Here is the best way to explain the upgrade the Giants have made from this time last year: BBV's Ed Valentine has the team cutting cutting two draft picks from this year as he putting together a 53-man roster projection.

An overview of the roster has seven wide receivers making the initial roster but only three tight ends. Significant contributors (Darnay Holmes), oft-injured draft picks (Matt Peart and Elerson Smith) and free agent signees this off season (Amani Oruwariye, Jeff Smith and JC Hassenauer) are on the outside looking in.

As Ed writes "Still, it’s only June. Take it the way it’s intended — as food for thought long before training camp is held, injuries happen, and decisions have to be made."

More from Big Blue View

Other Giant observations

Tier 5: Pretty Good! With Some Questions

18. New York Giants QB: Daniel Jones RB: Saquon Barkley TE: Darren Waller

Jones may have been the most improved player in the NFL last season, but most of that improvement was about limiting the downside of his play and not discovering the upside. New York took more off his plate and basically asked him to be a runner and short-passer and that was about it. What will things look like if and when the Giants ask him to do more? We're going to find out over these next few years, and at least the team went out and got him a higher-quality pass-catcher in Waller to aid that development.

NFL.com’s Rappaport: Giants, Barkley resume talks

From @NFLTotalAccess: A look at where all the franchise tagged RBs stand less than a month before the deadline… pic.twitter.com/3ineCKRJQ5 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 20, 2023

The Giants are on their summer break ahead of the start of training camp in late July. It’s still possible there could be some minor tinkering with the 90-man roster with general manager Joe Schoen making a few additions and subtractions.

The Giants win the NFC East if quarterback Daniel Jones takes another step forward in Year 2 under Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka while Waller and some of the Giants' top offensive weapons stay healthy. A more explosive offense (specifically the passing attack) will at least give New York a chance to improve on their 1-4-1 record in the division during the 2022 regular season. The Giants scored more than 20 points just once in seven games against NFC East opponents last season, including the playoffs. That was a 22-point outburst in a 26-point blowout loss to the Eagles. That's not going to get it done.

The voices of the Giants—Bob Papa and Carl Banks—breakdown third round pick Jalin Hyatt

Daniel Jones and backup Tyrod Taylor recently joined the Giants Huddle podcast to discuss a variety of topics, including how the offense has improved since the start of spring practices.

"We made a lot of progress," Jones said about his chemistry with the team's new pass-catchers. "I feel like all the guys we've brought in are real pros from the sense of how they go about their work, how they study, how they work on the field, their attention to detail. You can tell watching film and just how important the smaller aspects of route-running, of the past concepts, you know, how in-tune they are with all that stuff. So it's been fun working with them, and they're really good players. I'm excited to continue working with them this summer and then into training camp." "I would say everyone that we've added has done a great job of picking up our terminology," Taylor added. "Just the team chemistry as a whole, guys have come in and competed at a high level. They've done a good job each and every day of challenging themselves, but also challenging the room to be better. One thing that coach Dabs asks each man is just to compete. Be a high level competitor each and every day that you step in into the facility, whether it's lifting weights, whether it's in meetings, whether it's on the field. I think each person has took that to heart, and they've challenged themselves each and every day."

If things go right for the New York Giants, it will come as no surprise if there is a team out there willing to hire Brandon Brown to run its entire football operation.

Brandon Brown adds to Joe Schoen’s melting pot Giants front office. “He says, ‘Hey, somehow if I’m not available one day, the ship should be rowing smooth and the boat all goes in the same way, and the agenda doesn’t change.’”

Kadarius Toney sends a message to New York

Kadarius Toney has a message for the New York Giants…. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/hnK8wT4gbR — Dante' Jones (@Dantej21) June 21, 2023

Around the league

