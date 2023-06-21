Share All sharing options for: Saquon Barkley contract update: Everything we know about talks with Giants

Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants have to reach a long-term contract by July 17, or Barkley will have to choose between signing the franchise tag or holding out, and perhaps sitting out part or all of the 2023 season.

So, time is running short.

Follow this StoryStream over the next few weeks as we follow the twists and turns of the negotiations as the deadline draws closer.

We know that Barkley has rejected at least two offers reported to be worth $12.5 million or more annually. We know that Barkley has said the reported values of those contract offers from the Giants are incorrect.

We know that the franchise tag for running backs is $10.091 million, and that if Barkley were to play on the tag both in 2023 and 2024 that he would be guaranteed slightly more than $22 million. That means he is likely seeking more than that amount in guaranteed money.

What we don’t know is exactly how this will end. Keep coming back here to find out.