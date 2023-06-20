Giants news, 6/20: Wide receivers, Brandon Jacobs, Deonte Banks, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Given all the similarities between the Giants and Vikings, they are taking different paths in 2023 to take that next step toward being Super Bowl contenders. While the Vikings are looking to reset their franchise, the Giants are moving forward in the second year of the Joe Schoen/Brian Daboll regime.

BBV's Anthony Del Genio takes a look at needs to go right for their plan to be successful.

As exhilarating as the 2022 season was for the Giants and their fans, the stark reality was that they got “smoked” twice (as Daboll said) by the NFC champion Eagles and also lost twice to the division rival Cowboys. Despite that, the Giants are projected to have maybe only five to six new starters this year (Darren Waller, Parris Campbell, John Michael Schmitz, Deonte Banks, Bobby Okereke, and maybe Bobby McCain). Can the Giants ever hope to win the NFC East and legitimately challenge for the Super Bowl with a roster anything like the current one? Schoen and Daboll obviously think the answers to these questions are “yes,” or at least that they have progressed from “no” to “maybe” since 2022. The 2023 season will show us whether the Giants’ 2022 was fool’s gold.

When they reconvene, 14 wide receivers will be battling for roster spots at the position figures to be intense, with only a handful of players pretty much assured of making the team and the majority of them needing to show they are healthy enough, productive enough, or both, to stay around.

“Yeah, it’s probably the biggest receiver group I’ve been a part of since I’ve been here, but that’s what we wanted to bring in,’’ said veteran Sterling Shepard, who fits squarely in the “needs to show he is healthy’’ category. “We wanted to bring in competition. Some guys run from competition, and some people don’t. We’re definitely going to see what we have, because we have a lot of guys that can play some good ball. I love the fact that we added more playmakers. It’s not just on one person to make all the plays. We’ve got a lot of guys that can do it.’’

Count Greg Cosell in as Darren Waller having a major impact on the Giants offense this year

This explanation of why Darren Waller is so important to the Giants offense is why @GregCosell is a living legend: pic.twitter.com/iDiGsfwcsJ — Ross Tucker Podcast (@RossTuckerPod) June 17, 2023

Quarterback Daniel Jones has 44 passing touchdowns and 17 interceptions in games RB Saquon Barkley plays, along with a 91.4 passer rating. He has 16 touchdowns and 17 interceptions in games Barkley doesn’t play (77.3 rating). Barkley playing in every game Jones did last season certainly helped, as he finished fourth in rushing yards (1,312) and ninth in rushing touchdowns (10). The Giants need Jones and Barkley to make the playoffs, even with an improved offense around them in 2023.

“I see a dynamic, generational talent even still at this age he is, I still see that guy,’’ Jacobs said. “I still see him being super explosive, making stuff happen. I’d say he’s devalued because he feels he’s devalued. “I think the dollar amount they’re offering is great — $13 million a year. I think he wants most of that money front-loaded in his contract, he wants most of it guaranteed. I think that’s the problem we’re dealing with now. I can’t say he’s wrong.”

If Jacobs and Barkley get long-term extensions, to live up to them, they’ll have to buck the trend and stay healthy while producing at a much higher level than potentially cheaper replacements — two feats that rarely have been accomplished.

If the Giants and Raiders could, they probably would have Barkley and Jacobs play on the franchise tag year after year until they see signs of decline coming. But there’s a human side to football. Both players are leaders in their locker rooms, they’ve earned new contracts with their play, and having disgruntled players in the locker room isn’t ideal. How these contracts look likely will be the framework for how elite running back contracts look.

“I mean, it’s been good for me. I like to lay low,” Thibodeaux said. “I’m happy that people are counting us out, cause that gives us more time to just work. We don’t have to answer those questions, we don’t have to worry about everybody looking at us. We can just keep our head down and grind. And I think you know, we love being the underdogs, cause that always gives us that story, that momentum to really work and really go after what we want.”

A serious medical issue forced Giants’ defensive line coach Andre Patterson to coach from a motorized scooter last season.

Parcells still tough on quarterbacks after all these years

That’s HOF coaching advice right there



Watch: https://t.co/2UIf7I7N1N pic.twitter.com/4Y3xs7GBP7 — New York Giants (@Giants) June 17, 2023

ESPN.com’s Jordan Raanan reports that CB Deonte Banks talent is evident.

The Giants were impressed with the way he worked and moved, and they promoted him to starting defense for the rest of spring. Defensive coordinator Wink Martindale used a “Ted Lasso” line to describe Banks: “He lives life like a goldfish. He’s got a short memory when things don’t go right.” That’s useful because, like most rookie cornerbacks, Banks had his ups and downs on the field this spring.

Adoree’ Jackson is a very good option as a team’s top corner. He had a career season in 2021 and a very solid 2022 season. As a Giant he has held opposing quarterbacks to 52% completion percentage and has only allowed three touchdowns. He isn’t a huge playmaker in terms of turnovers, and he misses too many games, but he is a very good player overall. He wouldn’t be the reason to make a team last in the rankings, but New York doesn’t have much behind him.

One of the battles that PFN looks at is who will be starting at left guard and center come Week 1.

Whether or not Schmitz is New York’s Week 1 pivot is still undecided, but the rookie appears to be trending toward a significant role. While veteran Ben Bredeson has also seen time at center, Schmitz worked as the Giants’ top option on the final day of mandatory minicamp. Assuming Schmitz wins the starting job in the middle of NY’s line, Bredeson will compete for left guard duties with 2022 third-round selection Joshua Ezeudu. The Giants would probably like for Ezeudu to win the starting role after deploying the 67th overall pick to grab him in the draft, but he struggled over 290 snaps in his rookie campaign.

