‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast: WR competition, audio from Brian Daboll, Darius Slayton

What’s in this episode of the show?

By Ed Valentine
The New York Giants have a deep, versatile and fast group of wide receivers competing for berths on their 2023 53-man roster. In this episode of the ‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast, Ed discusses that competition. We also hear from head coach Brian Daboll and wide receiver Darius Slayton.

  • The Daboll audio begins at the 18:15 mark.
  • The Slayton audio begins at the 27:10 mark.

