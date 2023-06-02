Giants news, 6/2: Joshua Ezeudu, Parris Campbell, Ryan Cowden, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

When Joe Schoen took over as general manager, he used three picks in his first draft to invest in the position with 3rd round pick Joshua Ezeudu earing playing time before suffering a serious neck injury that ended his season in Week 10.

Ezeudu should be one of the top contenders for the Giants’ starting left guard role during training camp, changeling Ben Bredeson for a starting spot.

In a perfect world, Ezeudu, Neal and rookie center John Michael Schmitz will all develop into starting-caliber players this year alongside Andrew Thomas. It may sound like wishful thinking, but it’s entirely plausible.

The Giants today announced two additions to their personnel department: Ryan Cowden as executive advisor to the general manager and Isaiah Wingfield as a scouting assistant.

Cowden, who is in his 24th NFL season, spent the previous seven years with the Tennessee Titans, including the last five as vice president of player personnel. He originally joined the Titans in 2016, as the director of player personnel.

Wingfield comes to the Giants from Wake Forest University, where he played defensive back as a graduate transfer for the last two seasons after beginning his career at Harvard. A native of Burlington, N.J., Wingfield was a three-year starter at The Lawrenceville School.

Not a lot of defensive linemen were present for the voluntary OTA session open to the media last week. But that changed Wednesday, and it's unmistakable how much bigger and more imposing the defensive front appears with Dexter Lawrence, Leonard Williams and A'Shawn Robinson on the field in uniform and doing drills.

Free agent wide receiver Parris Campbell is demonstrating an early chemistry with Jones. Campbell’s shiftiness is a trait that fits in well with the option routes featured in the Giants’ offense. He could be a more dynamic version of Richie James, who developed into one of Jones’ favorite targets last season. While other receivers are running deep routes, Campbell could be a valuable underneath target to keep the chains moving.

ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky see the addition of TE Darren Waller taking the Giants to another level on offense

.@danorlovsky7 thinks the Giants can be "Kansas City-light" with Darren Waller pic.twitter.com/fCPSuG5aml — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) May 31, 2023

“I think Daniel Jones is gonna have another rough year in terms of him having to do a lot,” Boomer Esiason said. “They’re paying him to do a lot. To be able to fit another wide receiver, I don’t see it.” “When you look at the group of players around him, you could say he’s the Lamar Jackson of the Giants. That had always been the argument around the Ravens, that they were a run-first team, they were using his legs as opposed to his arm, and now all of a sudden they add all these receivers and Lamar Jackson says he wants to throw for 6,000 yards.”

While Hopkins would undoubtedly become the best receiver on the Giants' roster, Fox's Ralph Vacchiano offers there is a good reason he's available, why the Arizona Cardinals released him, and why nobody was willing to trade for what was left on his contract.

It's because Hopkins is about to turn 31, has played just 19 games over the last two seasons due to injuries and a suspension, has developed a reputation as a bit of a troublemaker, and is reportedly looking to be paid like an elite receiver, which probably means about $20 million per year.

Nick McCloud, who made eight starts at cornerback in 14 games played last season, lined up at safety with the starting defense during Wednesday’s OTA.

“I think Nick is a Swiss Army knife,” cornerback Adoree Jackson said. “A guy that is going to do whatever you ask him to do, and he’s going to do it at a high level. Nick never puts his head down, never wavers, never being woe is me. Just like, ‘Coach, what do you need me to do?’”

Thibs, salty as always

11. Andrew Thomas, OT, New York Giants

Andrew Thomas stepped up his game in 2022 when he earned Second-Team All-Pro honors as a fine pass protector at left tackle for Daniel Jones. Thomas allowed only one quarterback hit through the first 10 games last season and only three sacks all season. His run blocking also is at a high level. Thomas was the fourth overall pick in 2020 out of Georgia.

On Tier 5, which PFF described as talented but inconsistent players, offseason free agent signee Bobby Okereke is ranked at 23 after taking a leap in run defense with a career-high 78.5 grade.

