‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast: Tre Hawkins’ best is ahead, says ODU DC Blake Seiler

Old Dominion University defensive coordinator Blake Seiler joins the ‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast to tell us why he thinks Tre Hawkins III, drafted in Round 6 by the New York Giants, could develop into a player outperforms his draft position.

The Seiler interview begins at 5:05. Here is some of what we discussed:

6:00 — Seiler says Hawkins is a “unique player” because of his athleticism.

7:00 — Why did Hawkins fly under the radar?

8:45 — Why the Giants are a great landing spot for Hawkins.

10:20 — Can he help the Giants on special team?

11:00 — Seiler says Hawkins has “first or second-round traits.”

