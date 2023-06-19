Giants news, 6/19: Latest on Saquon Barkley, offseason grades, Jalin Hyatt, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Saquon Barkley updates

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said of Barkley's contract situation on SportsCenter:

"There's no real movement on a contract yet but neither side is panicking because they have about a month until that July 17 training camp deadline. Barkley is due to make $10.1 million. He wants more security on a long-term deal. I'm told his asks have been pretty reasonable. He just wants a good structure and a guarantee. He doesn't want flimsy guarantees, and he wants something that will pay him out in the first couple of years as, you know, a well-accomplished back and Pro Bowl-type player. The Giants ownership really values Barkley. They see him as a potential Giant for life, so could step in to try to get something done closer to the deadline."

Fowler also said Barkley is a “real threat” to miss training camp.

Patricia Traina offers some suggestions on how the Giants and Barkley could reach a deal.

Nick Baumgardner of The Athletic gives the Giants tight end Kyle Pitts at No. 11.

8. New York Giants

Grade: A- Key additions: RB Eric Gray, WR Parris Campbell, WR Jalin Hyatt, TE Darren Waller, C John Michael Schmitz, LB Bobby Okereke, CB Deonte Banks The Giants did their best to remix their backfield and receiving corps to react to a potential contract stalemate with Saquon Barkley and add more reliable targets for Daniel Jones, topped by Waller. Schmitz rounds out a rising offensive line and the defense is well position to be improved. GM Joe Schoen did well to further support Brian Daboll.

I love starting from the bottom! Makes the come up more satisfying — Jalin Hyatt (@jalinhyatt) June 17, 2023

