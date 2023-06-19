Giants news, 6/19: Latest on Saquon Barkley, offseason grades, Jalin Hyatt, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!
Saquon Barkley updates
ESPN: Saquon Barkley, Giants Aren't 'Panicking'; RB's Contract Requests 'Reasonable' | Bleacher Report
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said of Barkley's contract situation on SportsCenter:
"There's no real movement on a contract yet but neither side is panicking because they have about a month until that July 17 training camp deadline. Barkley is due to make $10.1 million. He wants more security on a long-term deal. I'm told his asks have been pretty reasonable. He just wants a good structure and a guarantee. He doesn't want flimsy guarantees, and he wants something that will pay him out in the first couple of years as, you know, a well-accomplished back and Pro Bowl-type player. The Giants ownership really values Barkley. They see him as a potential Giant for life, so could step in to try to get something done closer to the deadline."
Fowler also said Barkley is a “real threat” to miss training camp.
What Kind of Guaranteed Money is Giants’ RB Saquon Barkley Likely to Get? | Sports Illustrated
Patricia Traina offers some suggestions on how the Giants and Barkley could reach a deal.
From Big Blue View
- Ghost motion: What it is and how offenses use it, explained
- What will Giants’ QB Daniel Jones do for an encore in 2023?
- Giants fans think Saquon Barkley, team will reach long-term deal ... and I agree
- Big Blue View mailbag: Saquon Barkley, coordinator development, more
Other Giant observations
2021 NFL redraft: Zach Wilson falls out of Round 1, Micah Parsons rises - The Athletic
Nick Baumgardner of The Athletic gives the Giants tight end Kyle Pitts at No. 11.
NFL offseason grades: All 32 teams ranked from most improved (Steelers) to least (Rams) | Sporting News
8. New York Giants
Grade: A-
Key additions: RB Eric Gray, WR Parris Campbell, WR Jalin Hyatt, TE Darren Waller, C John Michael Schmitz, LB Bobby Okereke, CB Deonte Banks
The Giants did their best to remix their backfield and receiving corps to react to a potential contract stalemate with Saquon Barkley and add more reliable targets for Daniel Jones, topped by Waller. Schmitz rounds out a rising offensive line and the defense is well position to be improved. GM Joe Schoen did well to further support Brian Daboll.
