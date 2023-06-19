Casey Kreiter shows why all 53 NFL roster spots matter

How many of you knew the name of the New York Giants’ long snapper before reading this article?

Even more than regular offensive linemen, long snappers are doing their job when no one knows or hears their names. If the name Casey Kreiter is mentioned once on a broadcast for an entire season, it likely means something has gone awry.

Still, it’s a 53-man roster, and long snappers count. Just ask Trey Junkin.

By the numbers

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 250

Age: 33

Position: Long snapper

Experience: 7

Contract: one-year, $1,317,500 | Fully guaranteed: $352,500 | 2023 cap hit: $1,092,500

Career to date

Kreiter was signed by the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa in 2014. He did not actually make it onto an NFL roster until 2016 when he was signed by the Denver Broncos. He played with the Broncos from 2016-19, seeing 521 special teams snaps in those seasons. He made one Pro Bowl in 2018. He signed with the Giants in 2020 and has been their long snapper since.

Interestingly, in researching for any possible statistics I could find about Kreiter’s snapping, I found a website called longsnap.com that seemingly keeps fairly close track of football’s most obscure position. They have a weekly review of long snapping. There is no mention of Kreiter making any errors in 2022, nor did the Giants have any complaints. (His one shout-out is for reaching his 100th career game in Week 10.) However, PFF gave him a special teams grade of 29.8, likely based on his one missed tackle and one penalty in punt coverage.

Overall, in his career, Kreiter has seven combined special teams tackles in 108 games.

2023 outlook

The outlook for Kreiter in 2023 is the same old, same old: don’t get hurt. Don’t get your name mentioned.

End of story. End of article.