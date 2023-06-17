Giants news, 6/17: Giants defense, Kobe Smith, Parris Campbell, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

With free agency, the draft, OTA's and minicamp in the rearview mirror and six weeks until training camp starts, BBV's Ed Valentine asses each defensive grouping and questions facing each positional room.

For a sample, here is a look at inside linebacker:

Current roster — Bobby Okereke, Darrian Beavers, Cam Brown, Troy Brown, Carter Coughlin, Jarrod Davis, Dyontae Johnson, Micah McFadden The big question: Who wins the job next to Okereke? Second-year man Darrian Beavers was headed toward winning a role in the linebacker rotation before tearing an ACL during training camp. Is he fully recovered and can he win a job this time? Can Micah McFadden, who was relegated to the bench at the end of the year after at times playing significant snaps, re-emerge? Will Jarrod Davis, a veteran pursued heavily by the Giants during the 2022 season, benefit from having a full spring and summer with the team? The roster question: Cam Brown and Carter Coughlin were 2020 late-round picks who are truly special teamers first and only emergency linebackers. Can they keep their roster spots?

Other Giant observations

The Athletic’s Dan Duggan compares Parris Campbell to a rich man’s Richie James.

One development that could carry over is wide receiver Parris Campbell’s sizable role in the offense. Consider this the Richie James corollary. Last spring, James racked up catches, but it was hard to know if that production was a harbinger. Sure enough, James wound up tying for the team lead in receptions. Campbell was a more high-profile free-agent signing than James, but it was still eye-opening to see how heavily involved the former Ohio State star was this spring. Practice stats are what they are, but Campbell’s 15 catches from Jones were four more than any receiver in the open practices this spring. That instant chemistry is important in an offense so reliant on reads and timing.

A #BaldyBreakdown of WR Paris Campbell

.@Giants @Colts @PCampbell21 recorded the fast speed by a ball carrier in 2022 hitting 22.11 mph on this +28 yard end around. The #Gmen have speed everywhere!

8. New York Giants

The Giants backfield isn’t quite as dependent on Saquon Barkley as the Raiders are on Jacobs, but he still accounted for 313 of the 406 attempts by running backs for the team in 2022. After injuries had slowed his career since 2020, Barkley was all the way back last year. He ranked fourth in the NFL in rushing yards and was 10th with an 84.9 PFF rushing grade. Backup Matt Breida was fine when called upon too, forcing 11 missed tackles from 61 carries.

Beat writer Pat Leonards writes that yt’s hard to believe John Mara will let this get to a Saquon Barkley Giants holdout. Barkley would be risking a lot if he held out this season. But the Giants would be risking a lot if they dared him to.

Giants right tackle Evan Neal did not have a good rookie season. But his position coach, Bobby Johnson, thinks much better things are in store for 2023 — especially because Johnson saw how hard Neal worked this offseason.

In January, after Lawrence Cager’s eight-catch, 69-yard game against the Eagles, Giants tight ends coach Andy Bischoff compared Cager’s unique skill set to a special player: Darren Waller.

"It motivates me a lot," Williams said Thursday when the Giants concluded their two-day minicamp. "Last year shows me we have everything it takes right here in the building to go even further. We made it there. We added some more additions to our team. Just got closer, built more and more camaraderie. "That was my first time going through the playoffs. We got a win in the playoffs. I'm getting closer toward the end of my career. That is something that really motivates me, is getting the (Super Bowl) ring."

Kayvon Thibodeaux talked to the GMFB crew this week

. @Giants LB @kayvont wakes up at our breakfast table!



The advice HOF HC Bill Parcells gave Giants earlier this week

Working with Don "Wink" Martindale

The advice HOF HC Bill Parcells gave Giants earlier this week

Working with Don "Wink" Martindale

Is there added pressure being a top 5 draft pick?

9. New York Giants

No player improved as much as interior defender Dexter Lawrence did in 2022, ending the campaign as the second-highest-graded player at his position (91.6). Lawrence and Leonard Williams form arguably the best interior defender duo in the NFL. This defensive line could enter the next tier if either of their young edge defenders — Kayvon Thibodeaux or Azeez Ojulari — make a leap in 2023.

The Jay Fund Foundation, established by New York Giants two-time Super Bowl Champion head coach Tom Coughlin, hosted its annual ice cream ‘Sundae Blitz’ event, with over 250 family members who are tackling childhood cancer in attendance.

