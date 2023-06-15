Giants sign DL Kobe Smith, last of XFL; TE Dre Miller waived/injured

The New York Giants have added to their defensive line depth on the 90-man roster. Per the team’s website, they signed defensive lineman Kobe Smith on Thursday.

Smith played college ball at South Carolina from 2016-19, compiled 84 total tackles, seven for loss, and two sacks in 35 games. He went undrafted in 2020 and signed with the Titans as a free agent. He did not make the team and was signed to their practice squad only to be released shortly thereafter. He then spent time on the Buccaneers, Eagles, and Falcons practice squads over the next few seasons.

In 2023, Smith signed with the San Antonio Brahmas of the XFL. He appeared in three games, recording seven combined tackles, two for loss, and half a sack. He was then placed on the reserve list at the end of March.

Smith joins a Giants defensive line room that includes Dexter Lawrence, Leonard Williams, Rakeem Nuñez-Roches, A’Shawn Robinson, D.J. Davidson, Jordon Riley, Ryder Anderson, and Vernon Butler. His chances of making the roster do not seem all that high given his previous track record, but a practice squad slot is not out of the question.

In a corresponding move, the Giants waived tight end Dre Miller with an injury designation. Miller converted from receiver to tight end with the Giants. He was waived last offseason in a similar situation before re-signing with the team’s practice squad in October 2022.