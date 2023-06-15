Giants news, 6/15: OTA report, Parris Campbell, Leonard Williams, Jalin Hyatt, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Darius Slayton has for years taken pride in being the fastest Giants’ wide receiver. There are, though, now several other players who might threaten him for that fictitious crown — most notably Parris Campbell, Jalin Hyatt and Jeff Smith.

Campbell on Tuesday staked his claim.

“Slay says a lot of things. That doesn’t necessarily mean they’re true,” Campbell said with a laugh. “Deep down in his heart he knows.”

Campbell ran a 4.31 40-yard dash at the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine. At that same event, Slayton ran a 4.39.

With Wan’Dale Robinson and Sterling Shepard still recovering from ACL surgery, newcomer Parris Campbell has taken over in the slot and his chemistry with Jones was evident in 7-on-7 periods. At one point, Campbell caught four consecutive passes on the first day of minicamp and his quickness on underneath routes - especially when Darren Waller opened the middle of the field by drawing coverage on deep routes - appeared impossible to stop.

What did the New York Giants, given the limitations inherent in an NFL offseason program, accomplish this spring? Here are five items to consider.

Sports Illustrated’s Conor Orr recently compiled a list of 10 players that could potentially be first-time Pro Bowlers in 2023, which featured two young Giants.

The first is Andrew Thomas, whose presence on the list should come as no surprise after his performance last season earned him a selection as Second-Team All-Pro. The second Giant featured is second-year outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux, who finished fourth in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting.

Giants OL coach Bobby Johnson on rookie center John Michael Schmitz

“We’re top-tier,” Lawrence said. “We’ve been playing together four, going on five years now. Sometimes we look at each other and know what’s about to happen and know what we want to do in that play. So, I think, you know, we both stayed healthy and grow through this time off and come back in the best shape of our lives and do something special.”

Chris Simms noted during Wednesday’s PFT Live, the Giants could make plenty of sense. They need a No. 1 receiver, and they’re coached by former Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll.

