Giants’ DT Leonard Williams: No talks about a contract extension

Leonard Williams says he is “open to staying” with the New York Giants beyond the end of the 2023 season when his contract expires, but “there hasn’t been much” in terms of talks about an extension.

Williams, of course, carries a monstrous $32.26 million cap hit in 2023. That is the third-highest cap hit in the NFL behind quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Ryan Tannehill. The Giants, even in need of some space under the salary cap, have not appeared to be in a rush to revamp or extend Williams’ contract.

“I think I have a good camaraderie with my teammates. I would love to keep playing with Dex [Dexter Lawrence]. I would love to keep playing with these coaches that I’ve gotten to know,” Williams said. “I’m also not one of those players that wants to bounce around team to team. I want to be able to be here.”

Williams, 28, suffered a neck injury last season and missed five games — the first games missed to injury of his eight-year career. After an offseason of rest and rehabilitation, he said his neck is “good.”

“During the season it was just hard for it to recover just because every time I made a tackle I would feel it,” Williams said. “It wasn’t really going to go away until the season ended. I’ve had a few months off now and I’ve been back in the weight room and I haven’t been feeling it at all.

“Now that I’m getting older that’s just something that I have to pay more attention to, though, is my recovery and my body.”

Entering his ninth season, Williams still feels like he has a lot of good football to play.

“I’m definitely not feeling older,” Williams said. “We have this chart with the GPS tracker that shows our high end speed and short 10-yard sprints and stuff like that. I pride myself on always being first on that list.

“I still have my explosiveness. I still have my power. Honestly I feel like I know the game more and I still have a lot more years left in me. I just joke around about the age thing because this is a young team.”