Giants minicamp Day 2 takeaways: Another light practice sends Giants into summer vacation

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants’ offseason program ended Tuesday with the sounding of a siren that indicated dangerous storms moving into the area, bringing the festivities to a close about a half-hour earlier than scheduled.

Here are some of the takeaways.

An injury scare

Head coach Brian Daboll has talked a lot about prioritizing getting to training camp as healthy as possible, and has run light practices throughout OTAs and this week’s mandatory minicamp.

The Giants, though, did not escape without a major scare on Thursday.

Covering a deep ball intended for Parris Campbell, starting cornerback Adoree’ Jackson broke up the play, but then got up slowly and limped over to a take a seat under the goal posts. He was quickly attended to by trainer Ronnie Barnes.

Jackson eventually got up, walked off and then jogged over to check in with Daboll. He appeared to be fine.

Who’s ‘Big Brother’ now?

Leonard Williams says he isn’t paying any more dinner tabs for Dexter Lawrence, who signed a four-year, $87.5 million contract this offseason.

“For a while I was like Big Brother to him and I was taking care of the tabs and inviting him over to my house. Since the contract I’m like ‘when you inviting me over?’ “

Daboll on skipping joint practice with Jets

We learned last week that the Giants would not be visiting Florham Park for an anticipated joint practice session with the New York Jets before their preseason game. Daboll clarified the reason for that decision.

“We just thought this year we’re going to take a break,” Daboll said. “They’re practicing against a couple of teams, we’re practicing against Detroit and then we play each other during the year. So, we’ll kind of get together next offseason and probably start it back up.”

Play of the day

As usual throughout spring practices, not a lot of action to report. First-round pick Deonte Banks, though, did make the play of the day. During a 7-on-7 red zone drill a well-positioned Banks knocked away a pass intended for Isaiah Hodgins.

Speed freaks

Darius Slayton has for years taken pride in being the fastest Giants’ wide receiver. There are, though, now several other players who might threaten him for that fictitious crown — most notably Parris Campbell, Jalin Hyatt and Jeff Smith.

Campbell on Tuesday staked his claim.

“Slay says a lot of things. That doesn’t necessarily mean they’re true,” Campbell said with a laugh. “Deep down in his heart he knows.”

Campbell ran a 4.31 40-yard dash at the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine. At that same event, Slayton ran a 4.39.

I asked wide receiver Collin Johnson to settle the ‘fastest receiver’ debate, and Johnson did his best to give the politically correct non-answer.

“That is hard to say. I’m sure those guys gave you an earful. I don’t know. I can’t even tell you,” Johnson said. “I know I’m not the fastest receiver.”

Summer vacation

Daboll and Giants players won’t be together again until training camp begins at the end of July. This is always a nervous time for NFL organizations. No coach or GM wants the phone to ring with news about a player — because that is generally bad news.

So, what was Daboll’s message to the team as he sent them into their summer vacation?

“I would just say for those guys to come back ready to go. Be in shape. Make sure they’re being safe out there over the couple of weeks,” he said. “Come back ready to go, both mentally and physically.”

What stood out at OTA No. 6?



(Other than Daniel Bellinger's arms)



: https://t.co/fIYcIjFxpe pic.twitter.com/yt97Eh8LGR — Dan Salomone (@Dan_Salomone) June 2, 2023

About those arms

Second-year tight end Daniel Bellinger has recently gotten a lot of attention for his suddenly massive arms. What was his reaction when he saw the photo above?

“I was like, that’s some really good lighting,” Bellinger said. “The camera guy got me right on that one.”

So, how did these suddenly Hulk-like arms come about?

“It was a mix of obviously working out. But nutrition, focusing more on that,” Bellinger said. “Everybody’s like, ‘Oh, did you gain weight?’ Realistically I’m the same weight if not a little bit lighter. Just more muscle and less fat. It’s a good thing.”