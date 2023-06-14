Giants news, 6/14: Parcells’ message, Sterling Shepard, Darren Waller, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

The New York Giants held an exceedingly light practice Tuesday on the first day of their two-day mandatory minicamp. According to BBV's Ed Valentine, the biggest news was Hall of Fame coach Bill Parcells, who won two Super Bowls while leading the Giants, was at practice.

Parcells, who is now 81 years old, spoke to players after practice, with quarterback Daniel Jones saying Parcells offered a message about “accountability.”

“Talking about what makes a team great and what tests a team in a season,” Jones said. “Staying close, staying together, taking accountability for your role. I think it was a great message.”

Brown said he has not spoken to Barkley since the running back’s Sunday remarks, but he does believe there is a way for the sides to resolve the contract dispute.

“I think when you’re dealing with someone who is extremely mature like Saquon, you can separate the personal from the professional,” Brown said. “I think that’s when you have honest and open conversations. You’re able to take the feelings out of it. You’re able to establish common ground. That doesn’t mean you’re going to agree, but that’s what I appreciate about him. He can listen and he can digest the information given to him and he can tell us his feelings as well.”

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport: Giants put previous Barkley deal back on table

From Inside Minicamps on NFL+: Reacting to the comments made by #Giants RB Saquon Barkley, who is still on the franchise tag. pic.twitter.com/0vUYwhjyYq — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 13, 2023

OT Evan Neal, New York Giants

Neal endured some rough moments as a rookie, earning a sub-50.0 PFF pass-blocking grade in seven of the 15 games he played. His 28.1 PFF pass-blocking grade on true pass sets was the lowest among all offensive tackles to play at least 400 pass-blocking snaps in 2022. He only needs to look across the offensive line to see his path to progression, though, with Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas recovering from his own rookie struggles to develop into one of the best tackles in football over the past two seasons.

So when criticism from national pundits rains down on Jones as the conversation turned to Barkley's contract impasse with the Giants this week, it's laughable to wonder why the Giants' quarterback gets dragged the way he does. The reality here is that Jones doesn't deserve mostly any of it. He's a leader, a gamer and tough as nails.

Last week he put over Daniel Jones, this week Jaylon Smith speaks up for Brian Daboll

.@TheJaylonSmith on why guys love playing for "player's coach" Brian Daboll. pic.twitter.com/s35O6px57T — Jim Rome (@jimrome) June 12, 2023

29. NEW YORK GIANTS (UP 1)

Notably, PFF has Joshua Ezeudu as the starting left guard coming into this year. The rest of the line is LT Andrew Thomas, C John Michael Schmitz, RG Mark Glowinski and RT Evan Neal

Evan Neal was poor as a rookie but was playing right tackle after manning the left side in his final year at Alabama. Year 2 removes that as a potential excuse, and now he needs a massive improvement. Only the Chargers and Vikings surrendered more total pressures than the Giants did last season, but solid play from rookie center John Michael-Schmitz and Evan Neal in Year 2 would catapult them up the rankings.

As to be expected, PFF said the units best player is Thomas, who earned a 90.3 overall PFF grade and allowed 23 pressures in 18 games.

The Giants certainly lacked a playmaking tight end last season, as Waller will certainly provide that if he’s healthy. Waller had the second-most catches (65) and receiving yards (789) among tight ends split out wide since 2019 (Travis Kelce was first). The Giants parted ways with a third-round pick to acquire Waller, who should have a tremendous impact on Jones for 2023.

Wink Martindale was focused on attacking the season going into his first year as the Giants defensive coordinator. With the roster he had, there were two things he wanted to be sure of: being great in the red zone and on third down.

There will be a lot of returning faces for Martindale’s planning without too much overhaul. But here are three ways the defense—an upgrade at linebacker, defensive line depth and key returnees balanced with some turnover in the defensive backfield—that will be different in 2023 with insight from Martindale on where things stand.

Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed debate the top Giants players of the 21st century, including Tiki Barber, Michael Strahan, Osi Umenyiora, Justin Tuck, Jason Pierre-Paul and more.

ESPN analyst Bill Barnwell says there are seven active NFL players “who have a plausible chance of becoming the greatest of all time at their position” — and lists Dallas Cowboy Micah Parsons as having a shot to dethrone Giants legend Lawrence Taylor as the greatest pass rusher in history.

Parsons isn’t yet at Taylor’s level, but he isn’t far off. Like Taylor, Parsons has been named a first-team All-Pro in each of his first two seasons. Parsons won Defensive Rookie of the Year in a unanimous vote in 2021. He has finished second in Defensive Player of the Year balloting in each of his first two seasons and has a combined 26.5 sacks across 33 games, putting him ahead of Taylor in one key metric for pass-rushers.

