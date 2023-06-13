Giants’ contract offer to Saquon Barkley ‘back on the table’

Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants might have taken a small step toward reaching a long-term contract with the news on Tuesday that the contract the Giants pulled after placing the franchise tag on the star running back is “back on the table.”

“They do have time to get a deal done. The two sides have had conversations,” said NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport. “The fact that they have had conversations and are talking is good news and a Saquon mentioned [in his remarks on Sunday] there is plenty of time.

“We’ll see if this gets done. I do not have a crystal ball, but at least there is a chance because both sides do seem to want the same thing.”

Barkley has reportedly turned down offers from the Giants reported to be worth $12 million or more annually. On Sunday, Barkley termed as “misleading” the reported values of the contracts he turned down.

“I think they’re open to talking. I think I’m open to talking,” Barkley said on Sunday. “But I think at the end of the day when you really break it down and look at it as a whole it’s no rush. There’s no rush, we still have time on the table. July 17th is not tomorrow, it’s not in a week. That’s how I look at it.”

Barkley was also clear Sunday that he doesn’t want to play elsewhere.

“I’ve been open about it, I said I want to be a Giant for life,” he said. “This is where I want to be. At the end of the day, it’s all about respect.”