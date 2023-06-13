POLL: How will the Saquon Barkley-Giants contract situation end?

There was news on Tuesday that the New York Giants had taken a small step toward reaching a long-term contract with star running back Saquon Barkley, putting a previously pulled contract offer back on the table.

There are still a number of ways this situation could turn out. A deal could be reached by the July 17 deadline. Barkley could play the season on the franchise tag. Barkley could refuse to sign and hold out. Could he get traded? Could the Giants rescind the franchise tag and cut him loose?

Those last two options seem drastic and unlikely. Still, until and unless there is a deal anything is possible.

