Giants minicamp takeaways, Day 1: Bill Parcells, Andre Patterson, Bobby McCain, more

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants held an exceedingly light practice Tuesday on the first day of their two-day mandatory minicamp. Here are some takeaways from the day.

Bill Parcells drops in

Hall of Fame coach Bill Parcells, who won two Super Bowls while leading the Giants, was at practice on Tuesday. Another Hall of Famer, Michael Strahan, was also at practice. Former Giants running back Brandon Jacobs was in attendance as well.

The legend, Bill Parcells. pic.twitter.com/iYljS1GP1W — New York Giants (@Giants) June 13, 2023

Parcells, who is now 81 years old, spoke to players after practice, with quarterback Daniel Jones saying Parcells offered a message about “accountability.”

“Talking about what makes a team great and what tests a team in a season,” Jones said. “Staying close, staying together, taking accountability for your role. I think it was a great message.”

As a side note, the Giants’ non-contact practice was held in shorts and t-shirts per league rules. There were only a couple of limited competitive periods, with much of practice held at a glorified walk-through pace. You have to wonder what Parcells, who coached in a much different NFL era, thinks when he watches teams practice like that.

Keeping Saquon Barkley talk private

Saquon Barkley was the only player on the 90-man roster not in attendance on Tuesday. Barkley, of course, has not signed the franchise tag and continues to hope for a long-term contract with the Giants. Without a signed contract he can’t participate in practice unless he signs a participation waiver.

Coach Brian Daboll said at the beginning of his media availability that “every conversation I have about Saquon will be private.”

Daboll then proceeded to get a string of questions about Barkley that he deflected with the “private” conversations remark and saying he was “just focused on today.”

Jones also deflected when asked about Barkley.

“I’m going to let Saquon speak for himself on that,” Jones said. “I’ve said what I think of him as a player, as a teammate. That’s certainly still the case and I’m supporting him and I’m here for him as a teammate and as a friend.”

Sterling Shepard doesn’t want to think about life on the Giants without Barkley.

“That’s the unfortunate part of the business. Just got to let it play its course. I can’t visualize him in another jersey. That’s my best friend. Obviously, I want him here,” Shepard said.

“But you know, you’ve got to figure out stuff that’s right for you, right for your family and I understand that part, too. Been doing this awhile, so I’ve seen a lot of situations like that.”

A new QB in town

The Giants had a fourth quarterback on the field Tuesday as Jacob Eason joined Daniel Jones, Tyrod Taylor and Tommy Devito. Eason, a fourth-round pick by the Indianapolis Colts in 2020, was in camp as a tryout player.

Eason has played in two NFL games, one for the Colts in 2021 and one for the Carolina Panthers last season, completing 5 of 10 passes for 84 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions.

Quote of the day

Shepard said Tuesday that defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence, owner of a newly-minted four-year, $87.5 million contract, has “got a little money swag.”

Lawrence’s response?

“I’ve always had swag.”

Less is more for DL coach Andre Patterson

Giants veteran defensive line coach Andre Patterson spent eight day in an ICU, missed several weeks last year and spent his time riding a scooter around the practice when he did return to work.

This year? Patterson said Tuesday he has lost 62 pounds, and is “doing great” after celebrating his 63rd birthday on Monday.

“They’ve got me working. The trainers have done a great job of having me work out in the pool, on the treadmill,” Patterson said. “Each week they make it harder and harder for me, and I keep coming back. That was the biggest thing is just getting myself back strong again. And then once that happens, the ex-athlete in me, you see it happening and you feel better, so you get more aggressive and try to do more and try to do more.”

Patterson, who began his coaching career in 1982, is back on the field without the scooter and doing things the way he wants to do them.

“I feel great. I mean, out there on the field, I feel like my normal self,” Patterson said. “Matter of fact they were giving me a bad time last week because I worked a pass rush move. Ryder [Anderson] came up to me and he goes, coach, just think about it, six months ago you were working from a scooter. You’re out here working a cross chop against us. I didn’t think about it until he said it, but I feel good.”

Practice notes

Not a lot to report from the limited 7 on 7 periods conducted Tuesday.

Veteran safety Bobby McCain had a Pick 6 against Tyrod Taylor one play after knocking a pass away from Lawrence Cager. Dan Duggan of The Athletic tweeted that McCain also had a red zone interception of Daniel Jones. With the action more than 100 yards away and a line of players standing in front of the action, I will admit to not seeing that one.

McCain was working with the second unit. Nick McCloud, who appears to be making a full conversion from cornerback to safety, was alongside Xavier McKinney with the first-team defense during the 7 on 7 action.

Parris Campbell, working mostly from the slot, did have a number of passes from Jones head his way on Tuesday.

Ben Bredeson did most of the work as the first-team center during install periods.

Players working with trainers on a back field included Shepard, Dane Belton, Jason Pinnock, Dre Miller, Darrian Beavers, Aaron Robinson, A’Shawn Robinson, Marcus McKethan. D.J. Davidson and Wan’Dale Robinson. I didn’t see Elerson Smith, but he was likely out there as well.

The Giants will be back on the field Wednesday.