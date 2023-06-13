Giants news, 6/13: Minicamp opens, Saquon Barkley, Leonard Williams, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley issued the expected ‘I might sit out the season if I don’t get the long-term contract I want’ statement on Sunday.

To BBV's Ed Valentine, it's a hollow threat.

Barkley isn’t walking away from $10.1 million, which is what he would make playing the 2023 season on the franchise tag. Nor is he going to risk basically destroying his long-term earning potential and damaging his career the way Le’Veon Bell did by sitting out the 2018 season in a contract dispute with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Saying he would consider sitting out the season is the only card Barkley has to play at this point. In my view, it’s a weak card because it is not going to happen. Doing that hurts Barkley more than the Giants.

And as Ed points out, Barkley not attending this week’s mandatory minicamp is not him holding out or withholding services from the Giants as he doesn’t have a contract and hasn’t signed the tag.

To head Ed's further thoughts on the contract negotiations between Barkley and the team, click here.

The Record's Art Stapleton attempts to answer raised by the 26-year-old Barkley: are the Giants showing their star running back enough respect as the contract dispute between the two sides lingers?

The Giants love Barkley for all he represents, and rightfully so. Whether there should be a disconnect from the person he is off the field and the player they believe he can still be is up for debate. There is no question his presence in the organization is valued, but to what extent - that's the catch here. "July 17 is not tomorrow. It's not in a week. That is how I look at it," Barkley said. "Maybe that is the naïve way to look at it, I could be completely wrong. But for me, that's how I look at it. I could be completely wrong. Hopefully. I trust in the Giants that we could get something done."

“I understand Saquon’s frustration, and why he wouldn’t want to sign this tag. I wouldn’t sign it either,” Boomer said. “But he may not have any other choice but to sign it. If I were him, I wouldn’t want to play for $10.09 million. That’s an insult. That’s an absolute insult to everything he does, the injuries he’s already had, the rehabs he’s gone through.”

A reminder of why Saquon Barkley was available to speak on Sunday

The contract drama shouldn’t overshadow that Saquon held a free youth football camp run by @AMPTevents in Jersey City yesterday. Really great opportunity for these kids to spend time with Saquon and a bunch of Giants pic.twitter.com/2LPkkfxI3d — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) June 12, 2023

With OTAs in the rearview mirror and minicamp coming up this week, the Giants.com crew discusses which players have turned heads this spring. While Darren Waller is the player most mentioned, others cited include wide receiver Parris Campbell, linebacker Bobby Okereke and the teams first three draft choices—first three selections from this year's draft, Deonte Banks, John Michael Schmitz and Jalin Hyatt.

Storyline to watch: Wide receiver depth chart

It seemed pretty clear during OTAs that tight end Darren Waller is destined to be the Giants’ No. 1 pass-catcher. The wide receiver position remained murky. Even with Sterling Shepard and Wan’Dale Robinson rehabbing serious knee injuries, there are a lot of names in the mix —Isaiah Hodgins, Parris Campbell, Darius Slayton, Jalin Hyatt, Collin Johnson and Jamison Crowder among them. Minicamp will help sort this jumbled mess out. — Jordan Raanan

SNY’s Connor Hughes offers that the issues to watch before the season starts are if the interior of the offensive line will hold up, is there enough at receiver on the roster and what will the Giants get from Saquon Barkley this year.

At the conclusion of last season, New York Giants defensive lineman Leonard Williams expressed a willingness to take a pay cut. It was a remark that caught the attention of general manager Joe Schoen, who jokingly thanked reporters for getting those words out of The Big Cat.

However, none of that materialized this offseason. The Giants didn’t request that Williams take a pay cut and they didn’t approach him about a restructure. They have also shown “no interest” in extending his contract,

Two former Giant legends still despise Dallas, Philadelphia

It is not easy to transition from college football to the NFL on the offensive line, and Evan Neal learned that the hard way in 2022. The tackle was taken with the seventh overall pick and started 13 games. There were a lot of growing pains.

There's still time for Neal to make a Thomas-like recovery after a rough rookie season. But training camp is going to offer the first real look at the improvements that he has made with Willie Anderson this offseason.

13. New York Giants. Pre-Draft Ranking: 14

Biggest impact player from the draft: CB Deonte Banks

The Giants struggled a bit on defense last year, ranking 20th in EPA per dropback allowed, partly because they lacked enough adequate cornerbacks to run Wink Martindale’s blitz-heavy scheme. Banks should be able to step into the building as a Day 1 starter opposite Adoree' Jackson and give the Giants a formidable cornerback duo.

20) New York Giants: Rome Odunze, WR, Washington. At 6’3″, Rome Odunze has the size and play strength of an alpha. But he’s also a smooth separator and yards-cruncher after the catch who can convert on high attempts with steely coordination.

Belichick quickly acknowledges all the success he has enjoyed, from his time as an assistant coach with the New York Giants to the six Super Bowls he won as head coach with the New England Patriots, has been shared with some of football’s all-time greats.

“I feel like I’ve coached the best offensive player, the best player in football in Tom (Brady); the best defensive player in football in L.T. (Lawrence Taylor) and the best special-teams player in football in Matt Slater,” Belichick told The 33rd Team’s Mike Tannenbaum. “If you’re a coach and you coach Taylor, Brady and Slater, that’s three pretty good players.”

A list of every single New York Giants NFL Draft pick along with each draft class sorted by year throughout franchise history, going back to 1936.

